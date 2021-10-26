10x Genomics Expands Global Reach with New Singapore Facility

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Life sciences technology company 10X Genomics is continuing to increase its presence outside of the United States, this time with its first manufacturing facility outside of the country. On Monday, the company celebrated the grand opening of the Singapore-based manufacturing facility and commercial hub.

The new 53,000 square-foot location sits in the Solaris@Kallang 164 complex and includes automated production suites, a biosafety level-2 lab, a distribution center, warehouse space and offices. The facility initially began operating in 2020 and currently has more than 80 employees in manufacturing, corporate and commercial roles.

The Asia-Pacific region is proving to be an ideal location for the facility, as the region made up for 25% of the company’s global sales in the first half of the year.

"Singapore is a global hub for biotechnology with a thriving innovation ecosystem and strong research community," said Serge Saxonov, co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We sincerely thank the Economic Development Board of Singapore for their incredible support and partnership and the 10x teams in Singapore and California for their tremendous efforts in bringing this site online. We are thrilled to grow our presence here and are excited to contribute to Singapore's culture of science and innovation as we work to fulfill the promise of this Century of Biology."

Earlier this year, 10x Genomics also announced that it was expanding its presence in Pleasanton, CA. The company will be adding three buildings to the former Pleasanton Plaza retail complex in a redevelopment project that will be split into three phases of construction. The new campus will house research, development and laboratory work.

The first of three buildings is slated to open in 2022 and will include office and lab space. The first phase is also expected to include an outdoor courtyard as a place for employee collaboration.

"We are very mission-driven. The people who work in the company are here to improve the world," said 10x Genomics CEO and co-founder Serge Saxonov. "We want to make things better, we want to create value, we want to make good stuff happen."

The Pleasanton community is looking forward to the creation of more high-paying jobs that are expected to come along with the redevelopment.

"It's a priority for this council, our community and innovation technology to expand our life sciences industry,” said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown in a statement. “And this is a giant leap forward in doing that."