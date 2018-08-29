Amgen’s Laura Hamill Jumps to Gilead as Executive VP

Laura Hamill - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations, Gilead Sciences (Photo: Business Wire)

Gilead Sciences announced the appointment of Laura Hamill as executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Operations, and member of the company’s senior leadership team.

Hamill was most recently senior vice president, U.S. Commercial Operations at Amgen. Hamill joined Amgen in 2002 as vice president and general manager, Inflammation Business Unit, and subsequently took on leadership roles for the companyoverseeing marketing in Switzerland, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Africa, Middle East, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. She holds a degree in Business Administration, Marketing, from the University of Arizona.

Gilead notes, “Throughout her career, she worked across the organization (Amgen) in numerous executive roles, with responsibility for a diversity of functions, including general and regional management, U.S. reimbursement and access, and manufacturing.”

At Amgen, she also was a board member of the Amgen Foundation and was the executive leader of Amgen’s Senior Women’s Advisory Council. She is on the Advisory Board of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation.

Prior to joining Amgen, Hamill held positions at Hoffmann-La Roche and Klemtner Advertising.

“Over the past several months, we have conducted an extensive search for a new leader and we believe that Laura brings to Gilead the kind of operational rigor and organizational experience that will help us as we seek to build on our position of strength in existing therapeutic areas and introduce products in new ones,” said John F. Milligan, Gilead’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “She has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to transform infrastructure and capabilities to drive innovation and business performance. Most importantly, she shares Gilead’s vision of advancing treatments that dramatically improve the lives of people with life-threatening illnesses, and we believe that her skills and expertise will complement that of other Gilead leaders as we move into the future with our next generation of medicines.”

In accepting her new position, Hamill stated, “I have worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for many years and I am impressed with the quality of products in all stages of development at Gilead and with the company’s ability to execute on partnerships and deals that will further enhance the pipeline. I look forward to engaging and leading Gilead’s talented commercial team and partnering across the organization, to reach more people with unmet medical needs around the world.”

The news is only two weeks after a round of executive promotions at Gilead. On August 14, the company announced that Gregg Alton had been appointed chief patient officer, a new role. Alton has been with Gilead for 20 years, most recently as the “architect of its access program, which has enabled Gilead’s HIV medicines to reach more than 11 million people in the developing world.”

Diana Brainard was promoted to senior vice president, HIV and Emerging Viral Infections. She joined Gilead in 2010. Her previous position was vice president, Clinical Research, Liver Diseases.

And Andrew Cheng, the company’s chief medical officer, is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity. He is remaining at Gilead until September 7.

It was announced on July 25 that Milligan, the company’s president and chief executive officer, will be stepping down at the end of this year. He will also step down from his position on the board. In addition, John C. Martin, chairman of the board, is stepping down at the same time.