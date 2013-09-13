Arginine Could Treat Early Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes, University of Copenhagen Study

Eating foods that include salmon nuts and eggs could be good therapy for diabetes finds new research. Scientists from the University of Copenhagen have discovered the amino acid arginine found in the foods improved the body’s ability to control glucose in mouse studies. The investigation showed arginine worked as well as some anti-diabetic drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists that are prescribed for treating diabetes.

