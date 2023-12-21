Alkeus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Joshua Boger, Ph.D., Executive Chairman, and Leonide Saad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update and present the latest information on its late-stage investigational therapy to prevent blindness, during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. PST at The Westin St. Francis Hotel. There will be no live webcast of the presentation.

In addition, Dr. Boger will participate in a panel discussion during Endpoints at #JPM24 on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 9:40 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. PST at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, titled “Biotech Downturn Survival School.”

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals is a private biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital. Founded in 2010, Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol (ALK-001), is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

About Gildeuretinol (ALK-001)

Gildeuretinol was designed by researchers as a novel, specifically deuterated form of vitamin A that reduces vitamin A dimerization, with the potential to slow or halt the progression of vision loss in Stargardt patients without disrupting the visual cycle. In preclinical studies, gildeuretinol decreased vitamin A dimerization by more than 80% and prevented development of blindness in genetic animal models of the disease. A randomized, placebo-controlled, triple-masked clinical trial of gildeuretinol in late-stage Stargardt patients showed clinically and statistically significant slowing of the growth of retinal lesions over two years of treatment. Additional clinical trials of gildeuretinol in Stargardt disease are ongoing, including a fully enrolled, randomized, placebo-controlled, triple-masked, two-year clinical trial in 80 patients with intermediate stage Stargardt disease, with expected readout of topline data in early 2025. In addition, a Phase 3 study of gildeuretinol in 200 patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has recently been completed and is expected to read out topline data in 2024.

For further information, please contact:

David Setboun, Chief Operating Officer

Email: media01@alkeuspharma.com

Website: www.alkeuspharma.com



