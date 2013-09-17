Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Reports Positive Follow-on Phase 2 Results for Brain Cancer Vaccine in Newly Diagnosed Patients

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) today announced that a recent analysis from a Phase 2 trial in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treated with Prophage Series G-100 (HSPPC-96) in combination with the current standard of care (radiation and temozolomide) showed an almost 18 month median progression free survival (PFS), which represents a 160% increase versus current standard of care alone. This analysis confirms continuation of the positive trends from the Phase 2 HSPPC-96 newly diagnosed GBM trial first reported at the 81st American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in May 2013.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.