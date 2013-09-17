SUBSCRIBE
Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Reports Positive Follow-on Phase 2 Results for Brain Cancer Vaccine in Newly Diagnosed Patients

September 17, 2013 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) today announced that a recent analysis from a Phase 2 trial in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treated with Prophage Series G-100 (HSPPC-96) in combination with the current standard of care (radiation and temozolomide) showed an almost 18 month median progression free survival (PFS), which represents a 160% increase versus current standard of care alone. This analysis confirms continuation of the positive trends from the Phase 2 HSPPC-96 newly diagnosed GBM trial first reported at the 81st American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in May 2013.

Clinical research Phase II
