Agenus Elects New Board Member Dr. Allison Jeynes-Ellis and Appoints Chief Operating Officer Dr. Jennifer Buell

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune modulating antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies1, today announced the election of Dr. Allison Jeynes-Ellis to Agenus’ Board of Directors and the appointment of Dr. Jennifer S. Buell to Chief Operating Officer.

“As we advance towards becoming a commercial organization, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Jeynes-Ellis to our Board,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “Allison brings significant global drug development and commercialization experience which includes executing on global registrational studies resulting in regulatory approvals in US and EU and advising on commercialization and reimbursement strategies. We will benefit from Allison’s considerable development, regulatory, and commercial expertise.”

“I am also thrilled with the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Buell to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Jen has been an integral part of transforming Agenus into a company with a broad pipeline of first & best-in-class treatments. Jen’s scientific training, more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, and a demonstrated track record of delivering on our operational commitments underscores her appointment to lead our operations as we prepare to become a commercial company.”

Agenus’ new board member, Allison Jeynes-Ellis, MD, FFPM (UK), is a trained clinician with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, she serves as Chief Executive Officer at Avillion LLP, a London-based drug development company focused on co-development and financing of late-stage pharmaceuticals where she is responsible for identifying high-potential opportunities to fund programs to approval. Previously, she led development at Wyeth, BMS, Novartis, and GSK and has secured numerous U.S. and EU drug approvals.

Since joining Agenus in 2013, Dr. Buell has served as the Head of Global R&D operations, Head of Research, and most recently as Chief Communications and External Affairs Officer. During her tenure, Jen helped advance the expansion of Agenus from a neoantigen vaccine company to a global, fully-integrated platform company with a unique pipeline of immune modulating antibodies, cancer vaccines, adjuvants, and adoptive cell therapies. Today, Agenus has major collaborations with Merck and Incyte, a demonstrated track record of delivering on operational commitments, and has outpaced pharma in delivering new discoveries to the clinic. In her new role, Dr. Buell will assume responsibility for Research, Clinical Development, Manufacturing, Commercial Operations, and relevant supportive functions.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Agenus’ clinical development plans and timelines, the expectation to become a commercial organization, and the expected contributions of new board member, Dr. Jeynes-Ellis. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

