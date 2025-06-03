Dr. Chris Otiko received a Master of Science degree in biochemistry from Oklahoma State University in 1993 and a doctor of podiatric medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine (now called Samuel Merritt University College of Podiatric Medicine) in 1997. After completing his residency at Pacific Coast Hospital and San Francisco General Hospital (now Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center), he moved to Los Angeles to start his medical practice in 1999. Otiko became board certified in the prevention and treatment of diabetic foot wounds in 2005.

Since 2009, Otiko has worked in the biotechnology field performing research and development. His Master of Science background in biochemistry, along with his pioneering clinical work as a diabetic foot specialist, allowed him to develop a new FDA-registered topical antibiotic product, which was initially designed to treat diabetic foot wounds. This led to the formation of a publicly traded company called ViaDerma.