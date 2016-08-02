SUBSCRIBE
A Q&A With Verily's CTO About The Galvani Bioelectronics JV With GlaxoSmithKline

August 2, 2016 
1 min read

Going “beyond the pill” has been an ongoing effort of Big Pharma, and an announcement Monday from the life sciences business of Alphabet (formerly Google) and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) underscores that trend.

The U.K. pharma giant revealed that it is teaming up with Verily to create Galvani Bioelectronics, a joint venture to develop a miniature implant able to modify nerves signals as well as collect information about the body’s neural networks that will communicate with a hand-held receiver/programmer and leverage analytics and software to treat patients more precisely.

The technology is being billed as bioelectronic medicine that is more targeted than a drug that affects the entire body.

