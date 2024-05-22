5 Top Companies Hiring Research Associates

Looking for research associate jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Biopharma companies are hiring over 50 research associate positions at varying seniority levels, as shown by job postings on the BioSpace website. The jobs are located across the United States, including in California, Maryland and Massachusetts.
If you’re interested in a research associate position, check out the opportunities at these top five companies.
- Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research has several open positions in Maryland. Jobs include traditional pharmacology research associate, research associate III and research associate III, immunology/virology.
- Gladstone Institutes has several job openings in California. Positions include research associate, research associate - Bruneau Lab and research associate - preclinical team.
- Moderna, which recently moved into its new Cambridge headquarters, has multiple open positions in Massachusetts. Jobs include senior research associate, in vivo models, infectious disease; research associate, process development; and senior research associate, RNA science.
- Novo Nordisk has multiple clinical research associate-field management openings. The roles are located in several states, including California, Florida and Texas.
- Sana Biotechnology has multiple open positions in California and Massachusetts. Jobs include senior research associate, in vivo islet; senior research associate, molecular biology; and principal research associate, immunoassay method development.
