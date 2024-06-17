SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Gladstone Institutes

NEWS
Pictured: Research associate reviews data in lab
Job Trends
5 Top Companies Hiring Research Associates
Looking for research associate jobs in the biopharma industry? Check out these five top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
May 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
A researcher at a microscope in a lab/iStock, Pixe
Career Advice
Top Companies Hiring Research Associates Right Now
Research associates are always in demand. Check out these top companies currently hiring RAs.
November 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Biotech Bay
New Research Offers Hope for Treating Congenital Heart Defects
Researchers may have found a potential treatment for congenital heart defects in a surprising source: an over-the-counter cough suppressant. Know more here.
February 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
According to NIH Bumetanide can help fight against
Drug Development
NIH Believes Common Diuretic Drug Bumetanide Could Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s
The NIH revealed that bumetanide, a drug typically used as a diuretic, maybe a potential treatment for those genetically at risk for Alzheimer’s. Know more about it here.
October 12, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Biotech Bay
Breakthrough Discovery on Molecular “Noise” Could Enhance Stem Cell Therapies
Scientists at Gladstone discovered a molecular mechanism that can manipulate random fluctuations, or “noise,” when stem cells transform into different other cells in the body.
July 23, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Biotech Bay
Research Roundup: Neuronal Cell Death in Alzheimer’s and More
Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones.
May 13, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Alarming Research Shows COVID-19 Damage to Heart Muscle, At Least in Cell Cultures
Researchers at San Francisco’s Gladstone Institutes published research on bioRxiv—which means it has not been peer-reviewed—that demonstrated, in culture, how the virus damages cardiac muscles.
September 4, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: September 4
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for September 4, 2020.
September 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Drug Development
Biotech Bay Companies Fighting Against COVID-19
Biotech Bay, the bustling biotech industry around San Francisco in California, is home to many biopharma companies developing diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines to fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the virus that causes it, called SARS-CoV-2.
May 22, 2020
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Gladstone’s Deepak Srivastava Honored as Most Admired CEO by San Francisco Business Times
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
A New Therapeutic Target for Traumatic Brain Injury
April 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Computational Biology Pioneer Katie Pollard Elected as AAAS Fellow
April 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
A Quarter Century of Disease-Focused Neuroscience
October 3, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
How Unique Immune Cells Can Recognize--and Destroy--Tumors
August 30, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Revealing How Blood Triggers Brain Disease
June 8, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Study Suggests Catalyst for Human Brain Evolution
April 28, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Sugar Rush: Scientists Discover Key Role of Glucose in Brain Activity
April 18, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Impact of Key Alzheimer’s Protein Depends on Type of Brain Cell in Which It Is Produced
February 21, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
New Partnership between Gladstone Institutes and CZ Biohub
October 26, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Load More