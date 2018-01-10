SUBSCRIBE
3SBio Approved to Market Once-Weekly Type 2 Diabetes Treatment in China

January 10, 2018 | 
1 min read

3SBio reported the CFDA formally approved Bydureon, its once-weekly Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes treatment.

January 10, 2018 -- 3SBio reported the CFDA formally approved Bydureon®, its once-weekly Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes treatment. In 2016, 3SBio in-licensed China rights to Bydureon and a daily GLP-1 product from AstraZeneca in a $100 million agreement. 3SBio. which was not previously involved in the diabetes sector, pointed out that Bydureon is the first once-weekly GLP-1 product available in China.

Regulatory Asia GLP-1
