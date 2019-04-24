Yposkesi chairman Dr. Frederic Revah to speak on ‘Manufacturing and the CDMO Perspective’

Dr. Revah will join fellow industry panelists at the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med in Barcelona to discuss strategies for gene therapy manufacturing, on April 23rd

Corbeil-Essonnes, France, April 23, 2019 - Yposkesi, a leading CDMO for gene therapy viral vector manufacturing, today announces that its chairman Frederic Revah Ph.D. will participate as a panelist on the topic of ‘Manufacturing and the CDMO Perspective’. The event is hosted by the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean taking place in Barcelona, Spain, April 23 – 25, 2019.

While viral vector manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the next few years to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, it is creating a bottleneck for developers of gene therapies seeking to advance clinical trials and commercialize new therapeutic drugs.

Moderated by Thomas Fellner, Ph.D., global head of business development and account management, Cell and Gene Technologies at Lonza, Frederic Revah will join fellow speakers, Joseph Tarnowski, Ph.D., SVP, cell and gene therapy platforms, medicinal science and technology, R&D at GSK and Kim Warren, head of operations of Avrobio and Catherine Cancian, VP, pharmaceutical operations at GenSight Biologics.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is a two-day conference bringing together leading cell, gene therapy and tissue engineering companies from around the world. It covers a wide range of key topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing the sector.

Event: Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

Topic: Manufacturing and the CDMO Perspective

Date: Tuesday April 23, 2019

Time: 4:30pm - 5:30pm

About Yposkesi

Yposkesi is a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for gene therapy vector manufacturing. Created in November 2016 in Corbeil-Essonnes (France) as a spin off from the world-class gene therapy pioneer Genethon, Yposkesi provides integrated services; covering bioprocess development (USP & DSP) from small/pilot to large scale production, analytical development, GMP manufacturing of lentiviral and AAV vectors and regulatory support. Its current facility consists of a 50,000 ft2 (approx. 5,000 m2) building, operating multiple manufacturing suites for bulk drug substance and fill & finish. By 2021 it will increase its global footprint to 100,000 ft2 (approx. 10,000m2) with a second large-scale facility designed for EMA and FDA compliance. Capitalizing on the more than 25 years’ expertise of Genethon, Yposkesi invests significantly in innovation in bioprocessing to deliver on high quality projects, cost-effectively.

