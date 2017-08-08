Verona Pharma Interim Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 And Clinical Development Update

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today a clinical development update and interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company’s lead product candidate RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, or PDE3 and PDE4, that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) and cystic fibrosis (“CF”), and potentially asthma.