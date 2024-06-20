United Digestive’s Dr. Justin J. Forde Introduces Advanced “Third-Space” Procedures at Northside Gwinnett Hospital

Minimally Invasive “Third-Space” Endoscopy Procedures Offer Patients an Alternative to Surgery

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Justin J. Forde of United Digestive and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates has successfully performed Northside Gwinnett Hospital’s first “third-space” gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy procedures (Z-POEM, E-POEM, and endoscopic submucosal dissection). These procedures, conducted in the space between the inner lining and muscle layers of the GI tract, offer minimally invasive, organ-preserving treatments for patients who might otherwise require surgery to address precancerous lesions or early cancers of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, or colon. Additionally, they provide innovative solutions for GI conditions like gastroparesis, achalasia, and Zenker’s diverticulum, which can cause chronic dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), nausea, and vomiting.

Regarding the procedures, Dr. Forde emphasized, “These techniques offer alternatives to more invasive surgical procedures and, in most cases, are performed as outpatient procedures, requiring very little recovery time. They expand treatment options for patients who may not be good candidates for surgery or for those who want to avoid more invasive surgical procedures.” He added, “These techniques require extensive training and are typically only available at large academic centers, which can pose accessibility issues for patients. We are very excited to offer these treatment options in the community setting at Northside Gwinnett.”

Dr. Forde’s introduction of third-space endoscopy techniques at Northside Gwinnett Hospital earned him a spot on Becker’s GI & Endoscopy’s list of “5 Physicians on the Cutting Edge of Gastroenterology.” United Digestive and its physicians are at the forefront of gastroenterology, continuously putting innovation into practice to raise the standards of patient care. Dr. Forde’s work exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced, high-quality treatments that improve patient outcomes and enhance overall healthcare experiences.

