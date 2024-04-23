Tome Biosciences to Present Data on Programmable Genomic Integration Technologies at ASGCT

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tome Biosciences, Inc., the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company, today announced that it will present preclinical data on its PGI technologies, integrase-mediated PGI (I-PGI) and ligase-mediated PGI (L-PGI), at ASGCT’s 27th Annual Meeting taking place May 7-11 in Baltimore, MD. The Company has been selected for an invited talk, two oral presentations and two poster presentations.

Details of Tome’s ASGCT presentations are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 12:00-7:00pm

Session: Poster Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction New Technologies

Abstract number: 1214

Title:L-PGI: a DNA Ligase Mediated Gene Editing System for Versatile and Precise Genomic Integration

Presenter: Jenny Xie

Other authors: A. Nan, C. Bartolome, S. Kumar, S. Halperin, M. Chickering, P. Grewal, L. Chavez and J.D. Finn

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 4:15-4:30pm

Session: Oral Abstract Session: Targeted Gene Insertion

Abstract number: 193

Title:Large Serine Integrase Off-Target Discovery and Validation for Therapeutic Human Genome Editing

Presenter: Dane Hazelbaker

Other authors: J.B. Mehta, D. Santesmasses, C. McGinnis, T. Biondi, A.M. Bara, X. Liang, B. Estes, J. Xie, K. Molugu, C. Luo, J. Cochrane, S. Kumar, M.H. Bakalar, J. Wang, D.J. O’Connell, J.D. Finn

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 4:45-5:00pm

Session: Oral Abstract Session: Targeted Gene Insertion

Abstract number: 195

Title:Programmable Genomic Integration in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells

Presenters: Ravindra Amunugama and Minggang Fang

Other authors: K. Molugu, M.J. Kimaz, L. Herchenroder, A. Zieba, J. Wang, W. Wang, K. Zheng, J. Zhang, D. Harrison, S. Kumar, D. O’Connell, C. Luo and J.D. Finn

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 8:00-8:26am

Session:Advances in Genome Editing: In Vivo Small Edits and the Promise of Large Insertions

Title: Integrase-Mediated Programmable Genomic Integration (I-PGI)

Presenter: Rahul Kakkar

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 12:00-7:00pm

Session: Poster Session: Targeted Gene Insertion

Abstract number: 1676

Title:Low RT-Based Fidelity in Mouse Hepatocytes: Challenges and Solutions

Presenter: Maike Thamsen Dunyak

Other authors: P. Hanna, A. Nan, M. O’Hara, R. Pokharel, J. Xie and J.D. Finn

About Tome

Tome Biosciences, Inc., is the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company. Our technologies allow us to insert any genetic sequence of any size at any location in the genome with site-specific precision. We are writing the final chapter in genomic medicines, delivering cures to patients through cell and integrative gene therapies. Follow us on X @Tome_Bio and on LinkedIn. www.tome.bio.

PGI™, I-PGI™ and L-PGI™ are brand names and technologies of Tome Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts:

For media:

CG Life

CGL.TomeBio@cglife.com

For investors:

Michelle Avery, PhD, SVP, Corporate Affairs

investors@tome.bio



