Tandem Mobi Improves Quality of Life for People Living With Type 1 Diabetes in New Data Shared at American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today presented new real-world insights from a survey on Tandem Mobi user satisfaction and wearability during the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) taking place in Orlando, Florida. The survey found that 86 percent of participants were satisfied or very satisfied with Tandem Mobi regardless of prior therapy and agreed that Tandem Mobi helps improve their quality of life.1 Tandem Mobi, the world’s smallest, durable automated insulin delivery (AID) system, became commercially available in the United States in February of 2024.

“These real-world user insights provide evidence that we are furthering our mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes by demonstrating that Tandem Mobi not only meets, but exceeds user expectations,” said Jordan Pinsker, MD, chief medical officer at Tandem Diabetes Care. “We are proud to share these results at ADA and will continue to innovate to provide the diabetes community with choice and improved quality of life.”

In the six-week limited launch survey, early users who were previously using multiple daily injections (MDI), other insulin pumps (tubed and tubeless), or were previous Tandem pump users, also exhibited high satisfaction with the unique wearability features of Tandem Mobi combined with the Control-IQ algorithm. Tandem Mobi is so small that it can be worn almost anywhere2, giving users greater discretion, comfort, and flexibility. Meanwhile, Control-IQ technology predicts and helps prevent highs and lows.3

Of prior MDI users:

84 percent say Tandem Mobi reduces the burden of managing their diabetes

82 percent say Tandem Mobi is easy to use

77 percent say Tandem Mobi helps them feel they have more freedom in their lives

Of prior pump users:

78 percent say Tandem Mobi reduces the burden of managing their diabetes

88 percent say Tandem Mobi is easy to use

80 percent say Tandem Mobi helps them feel they have more freedom in their lives

Barbara Davis Center Study of Early Users

Also shared at ADA were insights from an independent study involving Tandem Mobi users. The results showed that time in range improved with no increase in time spent below range. For younger participants, form factor, portability, discreteness, and wearability are paramount to satisfaction and ongoing use. Tandem Mobi offers many options that support the needs of youth with type 1 diabetes, including:

Minimum fill (30 units) - Less insulin waste for users with low insulin requirements

Physical on-pump Quick Bolus button - Simple, discreet bolusing with programming in grams or unit increments

On-body wear with a lightweight adhesive sleeve and 5-inch tubing (each sold separately)

Personal, compatible iPhone control

The product theater was recorded and will be available on the ADA website following the close of the conference for access by registered attendees, and on the Tandem website at tandemdiabetes.com/providers/events.

1 As of June 2024. Data on file, Tandem Diabetes Care. 2 The pump should not be placed more than 12 inches (30.5 cm) above the infusion site. Doing so may result in over delivery of insulin. 3 All published clinical trials and real-world studies of Control-IQ technology to date are based on use of Dexcom G6 CGM with the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

© 2024 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, Tandem logos, Control-IQ, t:slim X2, and Tandem Mobi are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

Responsible Use of Control-IQ technology

Control-IQ technology does not prevent all highs and lows. Users must still bolus for meals and actively manage their diabetes. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/responsible-use for additional important safety information.

Important Safety Information

RX ONLY. Indications for Use: Tandem Mobi system: The Tandem Mobi insulin pump with interoperable technology (the pump) is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient, home use and requires a prescription. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. t:slim X2 insulin pump: The t:slim X2 insulin pump with interoperable technology is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in people requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient use. The pump is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology: Control-IQ technology is intended for use with compatible integrated continuous glucose monitors (iCGM, sold separately) and alternate controller enabled (ACE) pumps to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on iCGM readings and predicted glucose values. It can also deliver correction boluses when the glucose value is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold. Control-IQ technology is intended for the management of Type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology is intended for single patient use. Control-IQ technology is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin.

WARNING: Control-IQ technology should not be used by anyone under the age of 6 years old. It should also not be used in patients who require less than 10 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 55 pounds.

Control-IQ technology is not indicated for use in pregnant women, people on dialysis, or critically ill patients. Do not use Control-IQ technology if using hydroxyurea. Users of a Tandem insulin pump and Control-IQ technology must use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use; test blood glucose levels as recommended by their healthcare provider; demonstrate adequate carb-counting skills; maintain sufficient diabetes self-care skills; see healthcare provider(s) regularly; and have adequate vision and/or hearing to recognize all functions of the pump, including alerts, alarms, and reminders. The Tandem pump and the CGM transmitter and sensor must be removed before MRI, CT, or diathermy treatment. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

