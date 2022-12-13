Takeda to Acquire Late-Stage, Potential Best-in-Class, Oral Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor NDI-034858 From Nimbus Therapeutics

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it will acquire NDI-034858 from Nimbus Therapeutics. NDI-034858 is an oral, selective allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases following successful recent Phase 2b results in psoriasis. When the transaction is complete, NDI-034858 will be known as TAK-279.

About NDI-034858

NDI-034858 is an allosteric TYK2 inhibitor developed by Nimbus Therapeutics that is being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases. In preclinical studies, NDI-034858 has demonstrated exceptional functional selectivity and wide therapeutic margins. In Phase 1 studies, NDI-034858 showed a good tolerability profile, a dose-dependent trend in exploratory clinical activity and a pharmacokinetic profile allowing for once-daily solid oral dosing. Positive topline results were reported from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating NDI-034858 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. NDI-034858 is in an ongoing Phase 2b trial in active psoriatic arthritis (NCT05153148).

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience and Gastroenterology (GI), with expertise in immune and inflammatory diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. Nimbus combines leading-edge computational technologies with a tailored array of machine learning-based predictive modeling approaches. Nimbus’ pipeline includes clinical-stage programs targeting TYK2 and HPK1 (NCT05128487), as well as a diverse portfolio of preclinical programs focused on cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders and metabolic diseases. Nimbus is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Nimbus, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

News Release

Takeda to Acquire 100% Ownership of Nimbus Therapeutics’ TYK2 Program Subsidiary

OSAKA, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, December 13, 2022 – Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that its Board of Directors has decided and entered into an agreement to acquire all shares of Nimbus Lakshmi, Inc. (“Lakshmi”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus”). Headquartered in Boston, MA, Nimbus is a clinical-stage, structure-based drug discovery company developing novel small molecule medicines designed to act against well-validated but difficult-to-drug targets implicated in multiple human diseases. The Lakshmi program includes the lead molecule, NDI-034858, an oral, selective allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases. NDI-034858 has the potential to demonstrate best-in-class efficacy and safety in multiple immune-mediated diseases including psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will pay Nimbus $4B upfront, and two milestone payments of $1B each upon achieving annual net sales of $4B and $5B. The upfront payment will be primarily funded by cash on hand. The transaction is expected to be finalized before the end of FY2022. Closing of the transaction is contingent on completion of review under antitrust laws, including the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

1. Rationale for the share acquisition Please refer to the attachment “Takeda to Acquire Late-Stage, Potential Best-in-Class, Oral Allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor NDI-034858 From Nimbus Therapeutics”, for the rationale behind acquiring the TYK2 program held by Lakshmi through a share acquisition. 2. Overview of Lakshmi, a subsidiary which will be acquired by Takeda

(1) Name Nimbus Lakshmi, Inc. (2) Address 22 Boston Wharf Road, Floor 9 Boston, MA 02210 USA (3) Representative Jeb Keiper, Chief Executive Officer (4) Scope of business Holding intellectual properties (5) Date of establishment April 12, 2010 (6) Major shareholders and ownership ratio Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC 100% (7) Relationships with Takeda Capital Relationship There is no capital relationship between Lakshmi and Takeda. Personnel Relationship There is no personnel relationship between Lakshmi and Takeda. Business Relationship There is no business relationship between Lakshmi and Takeda.

3. Overview of Nimbus, a counterparty to the share acquisition

(1) Name Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (2) Address 22 Boston Wharf Road, Floor 9 Boston, MA 02210 USA (3) Representative Jeb Keiper, Chief Executive Officer (4) Scope of business Research and development of pharmaceutical drugs (5) Date of establishment March 26, 2010 (6) Relationships with Takeda Capital Relationship There is no capital relationship between Nimbus and Takeda. Personnel Relationship There is no personnel relationship between Nimbus and Takeda. Business Relationship There is no business relationship between Nimbus and Takeda. Related party relationship There is no related party relationship between Nimbus and Takeda.

4. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price, and number of shares held by Takeda before and after acquisition

(1) Number of shares held before acquisition 0 shares (Percentage of voting rights: 0%) (2) Number of shares to be acquired 1,000 shares of Series A Common Stock and 1 share of Series B Common Stock (3) Acquisition price* 4 billion USD (actual price will be determined after adjustment for items including closing indebtedness and closing account payable of Lakshmi) (4) Number of shares held after acquisition 1,000 shares of Series A Common Stock and 1 share of Series B Common Stock (Percentage of voting rights: 100%)

* Additionally, there will be two milestone payments of $1 billion each upon achieving annual net sales of $4 billion and $5 billion for NDI-034858. 5. Schedule

(1) Date of decision on the share acquisition by the Director delegated by the Board of Directors December 13, 2022 (2) Date of conclusion of agreement on the share acquisition December 13, 2022 (3) Date of the share acquisition By March 31, 2023 (planned)

6. Future outlook Takeda will continue to assess the impact of the share acquisition and other factors and will update its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 at the appropriate timing, as necessary.

(Reference) Forecasts for the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year 2022 (announced on October 27, 2022) and the full year consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2021

(millions JPY) Revenue Operating profit Profit before income taxes Net profit attributable to owners of the Company Basic earnings per share FY2022 Forecast 3,930,000 530,000 426,000 307,000 197.83 JPY FY2021 Results 3,569,006 460,844 302,571 230,059 147.14 JPY

