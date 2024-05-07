Syros to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences

Syros Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:
JMP Securities 2024 Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 14
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY
TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA
Date: Wednesday, May 29
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual
To access the webcasts and subsequent archived recording of each event, please visit the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is developing tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in frontline patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.
