Syros Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
As the global life sciences industry slows down, companies are gathering money through means other than VC funding. BioSpace shines a light on some of these recent transactions.
A recent report by Deerfield Management Company revealed an unsettling but unsurprising truth: There is a significant gender gap on the boards of venture-backed healthcare companies.
Last year was a record number of IPOs in the biotech industry, with 81 raising $13.5 billion. With this kind of a start, 2021 may be scorching.
The American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition began December 5, and there were numerous presentations, abstracts and posters. Here’s a look at some of the stories out of the first day.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS