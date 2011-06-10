SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Swine Flu Variation Emerges With Power to Resist Drugs from Roche Holding AG and GlaxoSmithKline

June 10, 2011 | 
1 min read

A novel form of the swine flu virus that swept the globe in 2009 has emerged in Australia and Singapore, carrying a genetic twist that helps it resist Roche Holding AG (ROG)’s Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)’s Relenza, researchers said. More than 10 percent of the infections in Singapore and 30 percent of those in northern Australia tested in early 2011 had mildly reduced sensitivity to the two drugs that are the mainstay of influenza treatment, according to a report today from the World Health Organization’s influenza research group in North Melbourne, Australia. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s experimental flu drug peramivir remained an effective treatment against the virus in laboratory tests, the researchers said.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Mother covering her face, experiencing depression symptoms
Drug Development
Novo-Backed Reunion Raises $103M Series A Financing for Psychedelic Trial
May 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
BMS, Repertoire Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Find Vaccines for Autoimmune Diseases
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Injection pens meant for weight-loss medications
Business
Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera Launches with $290M, Looks to Tap Lucrative Obesity Market
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen