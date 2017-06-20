SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Statement Of Robert K. Coughlin, President And CEO Of MassBio, On Governor Baker’s Announcement Of The Next Phase Of The Massachusetts Life Sciences Initiative

June 20, 2017 
Here is the statement below:

“Massachusetts’ unique combination of workforce, academic institutions, hospitals, infrastructure, and financing opportunities allowed us to develop, over the last three decades, a leading biotech cluster. The addition of the Life Sciences Initiative made us the best in the world. Today’s announcement by Governor Baker recognizes that in order to remain on top, we must continue to foster a consistent and welcoming business environment for life sciences companies to grow and move here. For Massachusetts residents Governor Baker’s actions mean more high paying jobs in all corners of the state for years to come. For patients of the world, it means more breakthrough cures and treatments will reach them faster. I applaud the Baker Administration for their vision and commitment to economic growth and patients.”

Events
