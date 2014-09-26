Sanofi (France) Will Create 1,400 Jobs At New Shanghai Research Hub



September 26, 2014

By Krystle Vermes, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff

France-based biopharmaceutical company Sanofi announced today that it had opened its first Asian research hub in Shanghai on Sept. 25, an outfit it projects will eventually create 1,400 jobs.

This news comes despite the fact that foreign drug firms, such as GlaxoSmithKline, have recently faced scrutiny and massive fines for bribery in China.

The facility is the fifth global hub for Sanofi and its first in Asia. Sanofi officials declined naming an investment amount.

China, France and Sanofi

Despite the growing scrutiny over foreign operations in China, France has a long-standing relationship with the country. In January, Sanofi participated in celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of relations between France and the People’s Republic of China. Sanofi also reaffirmed its commitment to economic development and public health China.

The biopharmaceutical company, which was a major sponsor of the celebration, has participated in scientific events throughout the year in both France and China.

“As one of the first multinational pharmaceutical companies to operate in China, Sanofi has continually provided innovative healthcare solutions for patients, expanding in pace with the country’s development,” said Christopher Viehbacher, chief executive officer of Sanofi. “Our expanding portfolio of medicines and vaccines allows us to contribute to important public health issues in China, such as chronic disease management, prevention and food safety.”

Sanofi partners include Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, the Tianjin Institute of Hematology and Peking University. In 2011, Sanofi settled management of its Asia-Pacific research and development activities in China. The company has been present in the country since 1982.

GlaxoSmithKline and China

The spotlight that has been recently cast on the biopharmaceutical industry and China is in part due to the GlaxoSmithKline case. The company announced the results of an ongoing investigation that involved China accusing GSK of bribery on Sept. 19. A Chinese court officially found GSK China Investment Co. Ltd. guilty of bribery claims and fined it nearly $500 million.

“Reaching a conclusion in the investigation of our Chinese business is important, but this has been a deeply disappointing matter for GSK,” said GSK Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Witty. “We have and will continue to learn from this. GSK has been in China for close to a hundred years and we remain fully committed to the country and its people. We will continue to expand access to innovative medicines and vaccines to improve their health and well-being.”