Pharm Country

Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations - May 06, 2024

May 6, 2024 
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will webcast management participation as follows.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5, 2024
  • Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The sessions may be accessed from the “Investors & Media” page of Regeneron’s website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. Replays and transcripts of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com


