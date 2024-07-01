Radionetics Oncology Enters Into Strategic Agreement With Lilly

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Radionetics Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule G protein coupled receptor (GPCR) targeted radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, announced today the formation of a strategic relationship with Eli Lilly and Company to take forward Radionetics’ proprietary GPCR targeting small molecule radiopharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Radionetics received a $140 million upfront cash payment. As part of the strategic arrangement, Lilly obtained the exclusive right to acquire Radionetics upon conclusion of an exercise period for $1 billion. During the exercise period, Radionetics will continue to build out a proprietary pipeline of therapeutic assets. These will include small molecule radioligand therapeutics targeting GPCRs using the Radionetics proprietary discovery platform and associated intellectual property.

“We are fortunate to have entered into an agreement with Lilly given its global development capability, oncology expertise, and the radiopharmaceutical experience and capabilities Lilly is building following the acquisition of POINT Biopharma,” said Paul Grayson, CEO of Radionetics Oncology.

“Furthering our commitment to radiopharmaceutical therapies, this relationship provides access to novel GPCR targets and the discovery capabilities of Radionetics Oncology,” said Jacob Van Naarden, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly Oncology.

“Our platform uniquely pairs the power of radiopharmaceuticals with the precision of small molecule targeting to novel GPCRs. We have a specialized team that is focused on rapidly advancing each of our promising programs to bring these much-needed new therapies to patients,” said Brett Ewald, Chief Operating Officer.

About Radionetics Oncology

Radionetics Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of a wide range of oncology indications and is poised to capitalize on the increasing demand for novel radiotherapeutics. Radionetics Oncology is supported by Frazier Life Sciences, 5AM Ventures, DCVC Bio, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and GordonMD Global Investments. Radionetics is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule radioligands targeting G protein coupled receptors for the treatment of a broad range of cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, and other indications of high unmet need.

