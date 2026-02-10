SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Facing Talent Crunch, Radiopharma Field Casts a Wide Net

February 10, 2026 | 
4 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
There is one person missing to complete the team

iStock, Andrii Yalanskyi

As the field grows rapidly, companies are luring people from other nuclear industries and tapping the expanding educational talent pipeline, but are constrained by a steep learning curve and the value of real-world experience.

Escalating investment in radiopharmaceuticals is creating competition for talent. As companies including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Novartis have moved into the modality, the need for staff with specific skills that span biopharma and nuclear science has grown. The situation is spurring steps to strengthen the talent pool ahead of the anticipated launches of potentially blockbuster drugs.

Demand for employees is outpacing supply because radiopharma is evolving faster than it can develop talent, said NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes CEO Frank Scholz. The clinical and commercial success of Novartis’ lutetium-177-based cancer therapies Lutathera and Pluvicto has fueled a surge in research. Almost 60% of all studies of lutetium-177 on ClinicalTrials.gov were registered after Pluvicto won FDA approval in 2022. More than one-third of all studies of actinium-225, another radioisotope, were registered in 2025.

The pace of efforts to scale up workforces is constrained by the need for specific skills that are not found elsewhere in biopharma.

“You cannot just transfer somebody over who has worked in, say, small molecule operations and put them into running a radioactive hot cell train,” Scholz told BioSpace, referring to containment chambers that are shielded against nuclear radiation. “That’s a misconception. The learning curve is very steep.”

3d rendering of Radiopharmaceuticals, these are radioactive medications or radioisotopes. These medications can be delivered orally in pill form.
Manufacturing
Surge in Radiopharmaceutical R&D Puts Pressure on Unique Supply Chain
The industry’s ability to generate a return on billions of dollars of investment rests on a heavily regulated supply chain defined by time-pressured logistics.
November 18, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Novartis has named radioligand therapy as an area where it faces a challenge in attracting and retaining top talent. AstraZeneca discussed Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ highly skilled workforce and its knowledge base, including radioisotope supply and manufacturing expertise, in its evaluation of the value of the biotech after it bought Fusion for up to $2.4 billion in 2024.

Nucleus RadioPharma CEO Steve Hahn told BioSpace that the industry needs more radiation biologists to help design drugs rationally. The biologists work on teams to understand how to choose the best isotope for an application, how to produce the nuclear species and how to attach the radionuclide to a targeting molecule so the harm to healthy tissues is minimized.

“Expertise in putting that together—radiochemistry, process chemistry, etc.—is going to be important in the development of these drugs. There are certainly gaps there,” Hahn said. “There’s a limited amount of experts available in radiochemistry, linker technology, process chemistry, etc.”

Deepening the Talent Pool

Work to address talent gaps is ongoing. Multiple universities are training people to work in the industry, offering qualifications such as a masters in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing or a Ph.D. in radiochemistry. Naming radiochemistry, nuclear engineering and health physics as key areas, Scholz said the education programs need to scale up and tailor training to radiopharmaceuticals to serve the industry’s rising need for talent.

Other sources of employees are partly filling the supply gap in the meantime. Scholz has seen an influx of people who previously worked in the Navy, energy production and other areas of the broader nuclear industry transition into pharma. The radiopharmaceutical sector is attractive because it offers nuclear experts a chance to improve cancer treatment, Scholz said.

But Scholz added that the need for real-world experience of radiopharmaceuticals means it will take time for the industry to fully balance supply and demand. People joining the radiopharmaceutical workforce with experience of other nuclear industries still find that there are aspects of the sector that are new to them.

Radiopharmaceuticals
Radiopharma Powerhouses Push Frontiers With New Indications, Innovation
At the intersection of radiation and precision, Novartis, Bayer, AstraZeneca and more hope to cash in on a radiopharmaceuticals market that could top $16 billion by 2033.
May 12, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

“There are radiochemists, there are nuclear engineers, there are health physicists—all of these people could create a bottleneck if they don’t know how to deal with regulatory,” Scholz said. “We are double regulated, not only by the FDA GMP but also by [the Nuclear Regulatory Commission].”

Connections to academia can help companies access and retain talent. Hahn said Nucleus’ ties to the Mayo Clinic, which helped set up the radiopharmaceutical company, are “really important because that’s where people train and know about these different processes and approaches.”

NorthStar has a partnership with University of Wisconsin–Madison that is designed to support workforce development in the nuclear medicine sector, among other objectives. Through the partnership, students have gained access to training and workforce development opportunities at the company.

The partnership is part of NorthStar’s broader staff recruitment and retention program. Scholz said the company “invested in talent with a lot of lead time” through recruitment and training, and over-hired to plan for staff turnover. The actions have given NorthStar a talent pool that means the company is no longer exposed to the strained supply-demand situation, Scholz said.

As the sector grows, the number of people needed to compete could rise. The billions of dollars spent on radiopharmaceutical R&D programs could yield major drugs, creating more jobs across the supply chain. By the end of the decade, Scholz envisages an industry that needs to operate at scale to support multiple blockbuster products.

“Then we need a different level of talent. That’s coming from schools and internal training at NorthStar and other places,” Scholz said. “It’s about execution. It’s not about figuring out what types of talent we need.”

Banner. Contemporary art collage. Charity or alms. Person handing single coin to another person. Grainy fabric effect. Concept of business, financial literacy, debts, banking, salary. Ad
Deals
5 Radiopharma Biotechs to Watch for Potential Buyouts
Big Pharma can’t seem to get enough radiopharmaceutical biotechs. With Lilly, Sanofi and BMS chasing Novartis into the complex space, all eyes are on these specialty biotechs.
October 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Manufacturing Recruiting Radiopharmaceuticals
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business meeting idea and planning with strategy as a corporate concept with a mechanical wheel bridge as diverse multiracial businesspeople joining together as a symbol for people diversity and success with 3D render elements.
Earnings
Biogen’s ‘Bridge To Growth’ Cuts Through a Stacked Phase 3 Pipeline
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
IPO Initial Public Offering finance business concept. 3D render vector illustration of Trading on IPO Initial Public Offering, Business Startup and Stock Market Concept. Public offering share launch
IPO
Eikon Clocks Largest IPO Since 2024, Generate, AgomAb Follow
February 6, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary delivers remarks after President Donald Trump made an announcement on drug pricing, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
GLP-1
Makary Blasts ‘Illegal Copycat Drugs’ as Hims Launches Compounded Wegovy Pill
February 6, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of woman in black holding a surreal mirror among clouds, surreal abstract concept
Editorial
Novo Will Never Beat Lilly. Why Does It Have To?
February 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong