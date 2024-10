MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Feb. 24, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protea Biosciences Group, Inc. (“Protea”), a leading bioanalytics company, announced today it had begun a research collaboration with the laboratory of Gary J. Van Berkel, Ph.D., Distinguished Research Staff and Group Leader, Organic and Biological Mass Spectrometry Group, in the Chemical Sciences Division, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.