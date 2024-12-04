Zynex Announces Open Oximetry Project Membership

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) (“Zynex”, “ZMS”, “we” or the “Company”), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of noninvasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced its membership in the Collaborative Community of the independently led Open Oximetry Project as an industry member.

The Open Oximetry Project, an initiative led by the University of California, San Francisco’s Center for Health Equity in Surgery and Anesthesia, is dedicated to improving the safety and accuracy of pulse oximeters in all populations. Through its Collaborative Community comprised of global stakeholders, including academic researchers, regulatory bodies, industry partners, and healthcare providers, the project fosters accelerated progress and the sharing of knowledge in this critical area.

In alignment with these objectives, Zynex Monitoring Solutions (ZMS) is developing the NiCO™ pulse oximeter which utilizes laser technology to accurately measure blood oxygenation levels, as opposed to current LED technology, which only estimates oxygenation levels. LED pulse oximeters have been shown to inaccurately measure oxygen levels in several populations, most predominantly on individuals with darker skin pigmentation.

ZMS is currently in the final stages of its verification studies for NiCO, which are required before submitting for full 510(k) clearance by the FDA. Zynex Monitoring Solutions’ NiCO product line is a strategic investment for Zynex to enter the multi-billion dollar pulse oximetry market with entirely new pulse oximetry technology. The Company is confident that the clinical value of NiCO’s unparalleled precision, accuracy, and safety will provide the right entry into this market space.

“Open Oximetry provides a vital independent service to the public, raising awareness of the shortfalls and performance levels of current oximetry products. This is an important first step in improving patient care and pushing for technology advancements that resolve these well-published and well-recognized monitoring deficiencies.” said Donald Gregg, President of Zynex Monitoring Solutions. “We are pleased to join the Collaborative Community of the Open Oximetry Project to contribute to a better understanding of the clinical performance of current LED pulse oximetry and to work toward better healthcare through safer and more inclusive medical monitoring solutions.”

About Open Oximetry

Founded at UCSF’s Center for Health Equity in Surgery and Anesthesia (CHESA) and the UCSF Hypoxia Lab, the Open Oximetry project was created to improve the safety and precision of pulse oximeters in all populations as these devices have been found to be less accurate in people with darker skin tone. The Open Oximetry Project has organically grown into a hub for bringing together oximetry experts, engineers, academic researchers, clinicians, community members, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies from all geographies and backgrounds. We hope to continue to invite and hold space for diverse voices to work in partnership to tackle these issues.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynexmonitoring.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Relations Contact:

