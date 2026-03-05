Zura Bio to Present Phase 2 TibuSURE Study Design Poster Evaluating Dual IL-17A and BAFF Inhibition in Systemic Sclerosis at 9th Systemic Sclerosis World Congress

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the design of its ongoing Phase 2 TibuSURE clinical trial evaluating tibulizumab (ZB-106) in systemic sclerosis (SSc) has been accepted for poster presentation at the Systemic Sclerosis World Congress, taking place March 5–7, 2026 in Athens, Greece.

The poster, titled “TibuSURE: A Phase 2, Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study with Open-Label Extension to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Tibulizumab in Adults with Systemic Sclerosis” (Abstract ID 184; Poster P.267), outlines the rationale and design of the global Phase 2 study. No clinical efficacy or safety data will be presented.

Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (“dcSSc”) is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease characterized by immune activation, vasculopathy and fibrosis affecting the skin and internal organs, including the lungs. Treatment options remain limited, highlighting the need for therapeutic approaches that address multiple drivers of disease biology.

TibuSURE is the first clinical trial designed to evaluate the dual inhibition of interleukin-17A (“IL-17A”) and B-cell activating factor (“BAFF”) in dcSSc. Tibulizumab is an investigational bispecific antibody engineered to simultaneously neutralize IL-17A and BAFF, two cytokines implicated in inflammation, autoimmunity and fibrotic progression in SSc. By targeting complementary immune pathways, tibulizumab represents a differentiated investigational strategy intended to modulate both inflammatory and fibrotic disease processes.

The ongoing global Phase 2 study is expected to enroll approximately 80 adults who will be randomized 1:1 to receive tibulizumab or placebo every four weeks for 24 weeks, followed by a 28-week open-label extension. The primary endpoint is change from baseline in modified Rodnan Skin Score at Week 24. Topline results are currently anticipated in the first half of 2027.

Poster Presentation Details

Poster Number: P.267

P.267 Presenting Author: Christopher Denton, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, Professor of Experimental Rheumatology at University College London

Christopher Denton, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, Professor of Experimental Rheumatology at University College London Session Times (Local Athens Time, EET / UTC+2): Friday, March 6, 2026: 13:20–14:25 Saturday, March 7, 2026: 12:35–13:50



ABOUT TIBULIZUMAB (ZB-106)

Tibulizumab is an investigational, humanized, tetravalent dual-antagonist antibody engineered by fusing Taltz® (ixekizumab) and tabalumab to bind to and neutralize both IL-17A and BAFF. It is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis. Prior to in-licensing by Zura, Phase 1/1b studies were conducted in patients with Sjögren’s syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis.

Tibulizumab is an investigational compound and has not been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority.

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. Zura’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Additional product candidates crebankitug (ZB-168) and torudokimab (ZB-880) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Megan K. Weinshank

Head of Corporate Affairs

ir@zurabio.com