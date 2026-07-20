Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

Rapid oral presentation to highlight overall survival data from the DENALI Part 1b study of azenosertib



SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical oncology innovator advancing late-stage development of investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib as a biomarker-driven treatment approach for ovarian cancer, today announced two presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

"We are pleased that the overall survival results from the DENALI Part 1b study are accepted as a rapid oral presentation at ESMO.” said Julie Eastland, Chief Executive Officer. “The data will showcase the long-term survival benefits demonstrated by azenosertib in patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in this study and further support our strategic focus on advancing azenosertib in registration-intended monotherapy trials for this biomarker-selected patient population with high unmet need.”

Rapid oral presentation:

Title: “Azenosertib in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC): overall survival analysis from Part 1b of the DENALI study (GOG-3066)”

Date/Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 4:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. CEST

Presentation Number: 1242RO

Trial-in-progress poster presentation:

Title: “ASPENOVA: A phase 3 study of azenosertib monotherapy versus standard of care chemotherapy in cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC)”

Date/Time: Monday, October 26, 2026, 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. CEST

Presentation Number: 1339TiP

About DENALI Clinical Trial

DENALI is a multi-part Phase 2 registration-intended clinical trial (NCT05128825) studying azenosertib in PROC patients.

Part 1b enrolled patients with PROC regardless of Cyclin E1 protein expression, all treated at 400mg QD 5:2 (5 days once-daily administration of azenosertib, followed by 2 days without azenosertib).

Part 2 is prospectively enrolling PROC patients with Cyclin E1 protein overexpression based on Zentalis' proprietary immunohistochemistry cutoff. Part 2, in total, is designed to support accelerated approval, pending positive study outcomes and further discussions with the FDA. The study design consists of the following parts:

Part 2a: Dose confirmation evaluated two doses, 300mg QD 5:2 and 400mg QD 5:2, with approximately 30 patients enrolled per dose group. 400mg QD 5:2 was selected as the optimal monotherapy dose. Recruitment at the 300mg QD 5:2 dose level has been discontinued. All patients enrolled in Part 2a will contribute to the overall safety database submitted to the FDA.

Dose confirmation evaluated two doses, 300mg QD 5:2 and 400mg QD 5:2, with approximately 30 patients enrolled per dose group. 400mg QD 5:2 was selected as the optimal monotherapy dose. Recruitment at the 300mg QD 5:2 dose level has been discontinued. All patients enrolled in Part 2a will contribute to the overall safety database submitted to the FDA. Part 2b: Enrollment expansion at the selected 400mg QD 5:2 dose up to approximately 100 patients, including patients at this dose in Part 2a. This cohort is currently enrolling.

Enrollment expansion at the selected 400mg QD 5:2 dose up to approximately 100 patients, including patients at this dose in Part 2a. This cohort is currently enrolling. Part 2c: Broadening study population, which is expected to include approximately 40 patients previously treated with a taxane-containing regimen for PROC. This cohort is currently enrolling.





For physician and patient information about the DENALI trial, please visit www.denalitrial.com.

About ASPENOVA Clinical Trial

ASPENOVA is a Phase 3 randomized, confirmatory clinical trial designed to support full approval of azenosertib in patients with Cyclin E1-positive PROC. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 420 patients and compare azenosertib monotherapy at 400mg QD 5:2 to investigator's choice of standard-of-care single-agent chemotherapy (paclitaxel, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin [PLD], gemcitabine, or topotecan) in this biomarker-selected population. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS); key secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS) and overall response rate (ORR). The trial design was based on feedback from the U.S. FDA regarding requirements for seeking approval under the accelerated approval pathway and requirements to support potential conversion to full approval.

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is an investigational, potentially first-in-class, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated in clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

Azenosertib is in late-stage development as a potential treatment for Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). There is currently no approved treatment option specifically for this biomarker-selected population which comprises approximately 50% of PROC patients. Cyclin E1 protein overexpression has been established as a sensitive and specific predictive biomarker for identifying patients who could potentially derive benefit from azenosertib treatment.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis is a clinical oncology innovator developing a treatment approach for ovarian cancer and multiple tumor types. Leveraging therapeutics development and biomarker expertise, Zentalis is advancing monotherapy and combination studies of its investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. Focused on translating WEE1 science into clinical practice, we aim to equip physicians with a targeted, non-chemo, orally available medicine that enhances treatment experience, choice, and outcomes. Our mission: to unburden cancer patients with more convenience and care.​

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the continued development of azenosertib; the clinical and therapeutic potential of azenosertib; the potential for azenosertib to be first-in-class;; the broad franchise potential of azenosertib; the Company’s biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib; and our participation in poster presentations. The terms “anticipate,” “advance,” “believe,” “design,” “develop,” “expect,” “intent,” “look forward,” “on track,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “runway,” “strategy,” “support,” “target,” “upcoming,” and “will” and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of azenosertib; our plans, including the costs thereof, of development of companion diagnostics; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.



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Contact:

Aron Feingold

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@zentalis.com