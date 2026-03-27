Zelluna to host Capital Markets Update 2026

Oslo, Norway – 26 March 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, invites investors, analysts and other stakeholders to attend its Capital Markets Update on 14 April 2026 (11:30–13:00 CET). At the event the company will present progress on its TCR-NK off-the-shelf cell therapy platform and ongoing clinical activities, including perspectives on early clinical data and recent developments in the cell therapy field.

The event will take place at Hotel Continental – Meeting Room 4, Oslo. Registration and lunch will be served from 11:30, followed by presentations and Q&A from 12:00. A recording will be made available on the company’s website following the event.

Presentations will be given by Dr. Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer of Zelluna ASA, and Professor Fiona Thistlethwaite, Medical Oncology Consultant at the Experimental Cancer Medicines Team (ECMT) and Clinical Lead at Advanced Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy (AICT), The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, UK. Professor Thistlethwaite is the lead principal investigator for Zelluna’s ZIMA-101 study.

Please confirm your attendance by 7 April 2026 by contacting ir@zelluna.com

Attendance is limited.

Further information will be available on the company’s website: www.zelluna.com

We look forward to welcoming you.

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for solid cancers. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy. Zelluna submitted its Clinical Trial Application to the UK MHRA in December 2025, with initial clinical data expected to emerge from mid-2026. Zelluna is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board

Email: at@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, Chief Financial Officer

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

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