XingImaging Selected as the Imaging Core Lab for the Alzheimer’s Tau Platform (ATP) Phase II Clinical Trial

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XingImaging has been selected as the Imaging Core Lab for the Alzheimer's Tau Platform (ATP)—a groundbreaking, multi-arm, randomized Phase II clinical trial designed to simultaneously investigate multiple tau-directed therapeutic candidates in preclinical and prodromal Alzheimer's disease which is supported by the National Institutes of Health (Grant R01AG078457). The ATP trial will enroll up to 750 participants across approximately 78 clinical sites in the United States and represents one of the most ambitious imaging-driven interventional studies ever undertaken in Alzheimer's research.

The platform evaluates whether tau-directed therapies—alone or in combination with an anti-amyloid therapy can reduce pathological tau accumulation as measured by tau PET, the study's primary imaging endpoint. In addition, the trial incorporates quantitative amyloid PET imaging. As the Imaging Core Lab, XingImaging will oversee all PET imaging operations across the study.

Quantitative Amyloid and Tau PET at the Center of the ATP Trial

The ATP trial's primary objective is to determine whether at least one tau-targeted therapy produces a greater reduction in brain tau deposition—measured by tau PET SUVR—than anti-amyloid therapy alone. The inclusion of amyloid PET provides an additional molecular baseline and longitudinal readout, enabling a comprehensive evaluation of Alzheimer's pathology.

"Quantitative tau PET is at the heart of the ATP trial, and we are delighted to serve as the Imaging Core Lab for a study of such scientific and clinical significance," said Roger Gunn, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at XingImaging. "The combination of tau and amyloid PET biomarkers offers unprecedented insight into therapeutic impact, disease progression, and patient stratification. We are excited to contribute our expertise to this landmark effort."

Perspective from the ATP Principal Investigator

The ATP trial focuses on individuals aged 50–80 with late preclinical or early prodromal Alzheimer's disease, confirmed through plasma biomarkers, elevated tau and amyloid PET.

"The ATP trial represents a new generation of Alzheimer's disease therapeutic studies—ones that rely on sensitive, quantitative biomarkers to understand treatment effects with unprecedented precision," said Keith Johnson, MD, Co-Principal Investigator of the ATP Trial. "Tau PET imaging provides a direct window into the core pathology driving cognitive decline, while amyloid PET allows detailed characterization of amyloid burden. XingImaging's leadership as the Imaging Core Lab ensures the highest standards of data quality and scientific rigor across our trial network."

Advancing Precision Imaging in Early Alzheimer's Disease

As the ATP platform advances toward one of the most comprehensive evaluations of tau- and amyloid-directed therapies, the role of high-quality molecular imaging becomes even more critical. XingImaging's integrated PET imaging capabilities position the organization to deliver the precision and consistency required for a trial of this scale and complexity.

"This is exactly the type of platform where high-quality, quantitative imaging can accelerate therapeutic discovery," said Gilles Tamagnan, PhD, CEO of XingImaging. "We are committed to supporting the ATP consortium by delivering imaging science, operational excellence, and advanced analytics capable of powering next-generation therapeutic development for Alzheimer's disease."

About XingImaging

XingImaging is a leading neuroimaging and radiopharmaceutical services company based in New Haven, Connecticut, with over 24,000 sq. ft. of research and operational space and more than 60 scientific, technical, and clinical staff members. The organization includes dedicated Clinical Operations, Chemistry, Imaging Sciences, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Imaging & Data Management Services, IT, and Business Operations divisions, enabling full end-to-end imaging support for early- and late-stage therapeutic development programs.

SOURCE XingImaging, LLC