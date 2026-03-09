Xenon to Announce Topline Results from Phase 3 X-TOLE2 Study of Azetukalner in Focal Onset Seizures on Monday, March 9, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, will announce topline data from the Phase 3 X-TOLE2 study of azetukalner, a novel, potent K V 7 potassium channel opener, in patients with focal onset seizures (FOS), on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Conference Call/Webcast Information: Date: Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 8:00 am ET (5:00 am PT) Webcast: Pre-register here Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers

Conference ID: 7885306

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investors section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent K V 7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including K V 7 and Na V 1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada, and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts

For Investors:

Tucker Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

media@xenon-pharma.com