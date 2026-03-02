Wisdom Bioscience Establishes Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Oral Cancer Diagnostics and Screening

Drs Giulia Kennedy, Arnold Levine, John Sninsky, Martin Goldberg and Prof Tin Tin Su join SAB

IRVINE, Calif. & DARESBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boardappointment--Wisdom Bioscience, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering non-invasive oral cancer diagnostics, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) following the close of an initial funding round. The SAB is comprised of leading experts in cell-free DNA (cfDNA), oncology screening, and molecular diagnostics across research, development, and commercialization: Drs Giulia Kennedy, Arnold Levine, John Sninsky, Martin Goldberg and Prof Tin Tin Su. They will provide strategic scientific and clinical guidance as the company advances its product pipeline and expands its service offerings.

Giulia Kennedy, Ph.D. is the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of PinkDx, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on women’s gynecological cancers. Prior to co-founding PinkDx, she was Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Veracyte, Inc. and led the development and commercialization of eight genomic diagnostic tests that changed the standard of patient care.

Arnold Levine, Ph.D. has spent the past 35 years carrying out research in the fields of molecular oncology, genomics, tumor suppressor gene functions, and epidemiological contributions to cancer formation. Most recently, his focus has been on the immune response to cancers, cancer therapies, and prevention.

John Sninsky, Ph.D. brings deep and broad experience in the senior management suites of small and enterprise laboratory developed tests and in vitro diagnostic organizations, translating innovation into reimbursed clinical practice for infectious and genetic diseases as well as oncology and solid organ transplantation. His technology experience includes development and commercialization of PCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS) of the human genome, genome-wide association studies and liquid biopsies.

Martin Goldberg, Ph.D. currently holds the title of Distinguished Scientific Fellow at Seer, Inc. He has spent over 30 years in the life sciences tools industry, spanning both research-use and diagnostic platforms across the fields of genomics and proteomics. He thrives at the intersection of technical, tactical and strategic challenges, and working with early-stage start-up companies to help them navigate these waters.

Professor Tin Tin Su, Ph.D. brings more than 25 years’ expertise in chemical genetics and tissue regeneration after radiation damage, using Drosophila and human cancer models.

Founded in 2024, Wisdom Bioscience is focused on changing the landscape of oral cancer screening by integrating advanced genomic technologies into routine dental care. It has developed a platform for the non-invasive detection of oral cancer, with the goal of introducing a routine oral cancer screening test delivered through standard dental appointments. Using a simple mouth swab and NGS technology, the test is designed to enable earlier detection of oral cancer in an accessible clinical setting.

The company is backed by a distinguished group of investors, including Stephen Quake and Jay Flatley, providing strong validation of Wisdom Bioscience’s technology and commercial vision. Proceeds from the financing will support continued clinical validation, and preparations for commercial launch later this year.

For further information: https://wisdombioscience.com/

