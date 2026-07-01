Wegovy® is now accessible to eligible Medicare beneficiaries living with obesity through Medicare GLP-1 Bridge

Starting today, eligible Medicare patients living with obesity can access Wegovy ® (semaglutide) injection and pill for a $50 monthly copay

Wegovy ® offers adults living with obesity significant weight loss, along with diet and exercise, and is FDA-approved to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events – including death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with obesity and heart disease – a claim only Wegovy ® can make

Since launching in January 2026, Wegovy® pill has reached 3 million prescriptions* – Medicare GLP-1 Bridge participation now expands patient access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy®, including the Wegovy® pill

PLAINSBORO, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today FDA-approved Wegovy® (semaglutide) is available through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, a new access pathway for millions of older adults living with obesity. Obesity is a serious, common chronic disease among older Americans and Wegovy® is the only weight management medicine proven to reduce the risk of major heart events, heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death in people with obesity and known heart disease. This is an important distinction for adults age 65 and older who have a high burden of both obesity and cardiovascular disease. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can now access Wegovy® injection and pill for a $50 monthly copay† through the program, which runs through the end of 2027.

"For many older Americans living with obesity, this is a moment they and their families have been waiting for. The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program offers a new, affordable path to an FDA-approved treatment that was previously not covered," said Jamey Millar, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk. "The fact that Wegovy® is the only weight loss medicine proven to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death in patients with known heart disease and obesity makes this access moment particularly important for eligible Medicare beneficiaries. We are committed to helping patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals navigate this program with confidence."

The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge is available nationwide across all states and territories. To access Wegovy® through the program, eligible Medicare beneficiaries can take these steps:

Talk to your doctor. Ask whether Wegovy ® is right for you and if you may qualify for the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge.

Ask whether Wegovy is right for you and if you may qualify for the Medicare Bridge. Your doctor will send a prescription to your pharmacy and submit the necessary prior authorization to CMS when requested by the pharmacy on your behalf.

and submit the necessary prior authorization to CMS when requested by the pharmacy on your behalf. Pick up your medication at your pharmacy and pay $50 for a one-month supply.† Once approved, refills do not require a new prior authorization as long as you stay on the same GLP-1 medication.

The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge provides eligible patients access to Wegovy® specifically for weight management. It is important to note that Wegovy® will remain available for eligible Medicare beneficiaries for other FDA-approved indications through their normal Part D benefits, including to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with established CV disease with either obesity or overweight.

"The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program is a significant step forward for people living with obesity who have long faced barriers to access under Medicare," said Joe Nadglowski, President and CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC). "At the OAC, we've long advocated for policies that recognize obesity as a chronic disease and provide patients access to FDA-approved treatment options. This program offers new hope for Medicare beneficiaries who may finally be able to access obesity medications at an affordable cost. While the Bridge is an important milestone, it should also be a catalyst for creating a permanent pathway to comprehensive obesity care within Medicare and across private insurance as well."

Novo Nordisk is actively working with CMS, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, and patient advocacy organizations to support implementation and help ensure patients can access the medicines they need. Expanding affordable access to medicines is a priority for Novo Nordisk, and the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge builds on a sustained effort to ensure patients can access authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy®. As a leader in the GLP-1 medicine category, Novo Nordisk has increased access through initiatives like NovoCare® Pharmacy, telehealth collaborations, and retail partnerships to help patients get authentic, FDA-approved medicines without having to turn to unsafe alternatives. For more information about the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, patients are encouraged to speak with their healthcare professional. If you need support or have questions, connect with the NovoCare® Obesity and Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Support Team at 1-888-809-3942, available 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM ET. You can also find up-to-date information anytime by visiting: https://www.wegovy.com/medicare.html

* The source data for the over 3 million prescriptions for all strengths of Wegovy® pill includes Novo Nordisk Inc. partner-reported paid claims only from January 5, 2026 through June 2, 2026.



†Terms apply. For eligible Medicare patients prescribed Wegovy® for a covered FDA-approved indication. Eligibility criteria will be determined by CMS. This information is not a guarantee of coverage. Month defined as 1 box of 4 pens of Wegovy® and 1 bottle of 30 tablets of Wegovy®.

About obesity



Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.1-3 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people living with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.1,3 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.4,5

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people throughout the country across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in seven states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

What is Wegovy®? Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:

reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets are a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to:

reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® injection is safe and effective:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (death, heart attack, or stroke) in people under 18 years

to help children under 12 years of age lose weight and keep the weight off

It is not known if Wegovy® tablets are safe and effective for use in people under 18 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®? Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and other medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy and other medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy® injection or Wegovy® tablets. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?"

Wegovy® FlexTouch® pen: Do not share your Wegovy® FlexTouch® pen with other people, even if the needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Wegovy® tablets. It is not known if Wegovy® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®? Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems . Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ®. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions . Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

. Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate. Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.

Please click here for Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.

Contacts for further information



Media:



Liz Skrbkova (US)



+1 609 917 0632 USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com



Ambre James-Brown (Global)



+45 3079 9289



Globalmedia@novonordisk.com Investors:



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US) +1 609 613 0568



fptr@novonordisk.com"











Michael Novod (Global) +45 3075 6050



nvno@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode (Global) +45 3075 5956



jrde@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer (Global) +45 3079 6656



azey@novonordisk.com Max Ung (Global) +45 3077 6414



mxun@novonordisk.com Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin (Global) +45 3079 1471



cftu@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce (Global) +45 3444 2613



axeu@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun (Global)



+45 3075 2936



mbbz@novonordisk.com





References:

Kaplan LM, Golden A, Jinnett K, et al. Perceptions of barriers to effective obesity care: results from the national action study. Obesity. 2018;26(1):61–69. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH; World Obesity Federation. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obes Rev. 2017;18(7):715–723. Garvey WT, Mechanick JI, Brett EM, et al. American association of clinical endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for medical care of patients with obesity. Endocr Pract. 2016;22 (Suppl 3):1–203. Wharton S, Lingvay I, Bogdanski P, et al. Oral semaglutide 25 mg in adults with overweight or obesity. N Engl J Med. 2025; 393:1077-1087. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2500969. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk Factors for Obesity. Last accessed: December 2025. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/risk-factors/risk-factors.html

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SOURCE Novo Nordisk