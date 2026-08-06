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News   Business

Sanofi pauses mid-stage lung study amid new CEO’s ‘rigorous portfolio prioritization’

August 6, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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iStock, BeritK

Since stepping in as Sanofi’s CEO in April, Belén Garijo has launched a deep look at the pharma’s pipeline, reassessing assets based on “scientific merit” and potential for long-term value in the quest for a Dupixent follow-up.

Sanofi has suspended a Phase 2 study testing an investigational antibody in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, as new CEO Belén Garijo reassesses the company’s pipeline.

The pause was driven by “strategic business reasons to facilitate internal portfolio review,” and not because of the asset’s safety or benefit/risk profile, according to a federal clinical trials database.

The asset in question is called SAR445399, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interleukin-1 receptor 3 (IL-1R3), a key player in immune-related signaling cascades. The drug came to Sanofi in December 2015 when the pharma inked a research and license collaboration with MAB Discovery.

Sanofi’s pipeline page lists SAR445399 as under mid-stage development for hidradenitis suppurativa. That study remains open and recruiting as of July 1. Sanofi has no pipeline entry for the asset in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

BioSpace has reached out to the pharma for more color on the matter.

Sanofi is amid what Garijo calls a “very rigorous portfolio prioritization process.”

Garijo, who took the reins in April succeeding former chief executive Paul Hudson, revealed this effort during the company’s second quarter earnings call last week, noting that “we are going to look very deeply at our current late-stage portfolio.” The decision to push an asset forward, she said, will depend on “scientific merit, potential to create long-term value and, obviously, ensuring the right risk profile of our pipeline moving forward.”

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Earnings
Sanofi’s new CEO wants more ‘realistic view’ of Phase 3 go/no-go decisions
Sanofi is going to “look very deeply” at its late-stage pipeline as part of a portfolio prioritization initiative, though new CEO Belén Garijo didn’t commit to shelving a specific number of assets.
July 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

That same day, Sanofi revealed that it would shelve the IL-33 inhibitor itepekimab, which was being developed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Phase 3 data released in May last year were mixed: itepekimab significantly reduced exacerbations in former smokers with inadequately controlled disease in only one of two late-stage trials.

Sanofi had been positioning itepekimab as a successor to its blockbuster drug Dupixent, which will lose key patent protections in the coming years.

Sanofi also axed the oral TNFR blocker balinatunfib last week, after the asset failed to significantly ease psoriasis severity in a mid-stage study.

Late last month, the pharma also discontinued all but one of its ongoing studies for the investigational antibody amlitelimab after a disappointing showing in a Phase 3 atopic dermatitis trial. Sanofi has also scrapped plans to file for amlitelimab’s approval, which the company had originally scheduled for later this year. Only a celiac disease study of amlitelimab will stay online, with data expected later this year.

Sanofi obtained amlitelimab in its $1.4 billion acquisition of Kymab in 2021. In conjunction with the trial discontinuations, the pharma absorbed a €952 million ($1.1 billion) impairment loss in the second quarter.

pipeline infographic, industrial background, oil water gas transportation yellow pipes, plumbing system vector illustration
Drug Development
Sanofi’s $1.4B Kymab bet falters again as atopic dermatitis trials scrapped
Sanofi had hoped the acquisition of Kymab would fill a major hole that will be left as autoimmune juggernaut Dupixent heads toward a patent cliff. Now, another therapy has failed to meet expectations.
July 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Pipeline Immunology and inflammation
Sanofi
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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