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Voro Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on PrimeBody™ Platform and VOR-101 at Upcoming AACR 2026 and AET Europe Conferences

April 2, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR2026--Voro Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering tumor-activated biologics to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer therapies, today announced upcoming oral presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 and the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (AET) Europe conference.



Voro Therapeutics will present new preclinical data showcasing the power of its proprietary PrimeBody biologics platform and the broad therapeutic index of its lead program, VOR-101. The presentations will demonstrate how PrimeBody’s novel protease-cleavable linkers and affinity-tuned masking domains drive tumor-selective activation, enabling the safe and effective deployment of highly potent warheads that are not achievable with conventional approaches. Voro will also highlight the platform’s broader potential through applications in T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates and cytokines.

Presentation Details
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026
San Diego Convention Center • San Diego, CA • April 17–22, 2026
Date: April 20th, 2026
Session: MS.IM01.02 - Advances in Therapeutic Antibodies
Title: Tumor-Activated PrimeBody Biologics Platform Enables More Potent CD47 Targeting and Superior Therapeutic Index in Preclinical Models
Presenter: Aaron Springer, PhD, Associate Director of Preclinical Biology, Voro Therapeutics
Conference Link: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2026/

Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (AET) Europe
Congress Center Basel • Basel, Switzerland • May 27–29, 2026
Date: May 29th, 2026
Session: Masked, Gated, Conditionally Activated Antibodies
Title: Tumor-Activated PrimeBody Platform Unlocks the Safe and Effective Delivery of Potent Biologics Beyond the Reach of Conventional Approaches
Presenter: Ugur Eskiocak, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, Voro Therapeutics
Conference Link: https://informaconnect.com/antibody-engineering-europe/

About Voro Therapeutics

Voro Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company pioneering tumor-activated biologics to enable safer and more effective cancer therapies. The company’s proprietary PrimeBody™ platform engineers therapeutics that remain masked in healthy tissues and systemic circulation, and selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment. The PrimeBody platform is designed for broad applicability across diverse biologic modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engagers, and cytokines. Voro Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.vorotx.com.


Contacts

Voro Therapeutics Contact:

Jack Tsai, MD, MBA
Head of Business Development
bd@vorotx.com
+1 (858) 244-9645

Southern California Events Data Europe Preclinical
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