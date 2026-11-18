Peer-reviewed validation in sepsis, >95% early-stage cancer detection in a blinded cohort, a government-funded sepsis program in France, licensing discussions with more than a dozen diagnostic companies worldwide, an expanded Fujifilm agreement to include cats, and over $5 million of debt reduction

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today highlights the progress it has made across its Nu.Q® platform in 2026. Volition now has wide-ranging clinical evidence, partner programs and licensing discussions in place across its key product pillars, each targeting multi-billion-dollar markets.

Volition is in discussions with more than a dozen of the world's leading diagnostic and liquid biopsy companies to licence its proprietary platform protected by over 70 patents.

Volition's model is to co-develop with third parties and license its technology for upfront and milestone payments, royalties and other recurring revenue, while keeping its own costs low.

Nu.Q® NETs: Sepsis and NETosis

Landmark peer-reviewed validation: Critical Care Medicine published data, with an accompanying editorial, showing Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 independently predicts 28-day mortality and need for kidney replacement therapy in sepsis and septic shock.

Sole biomarker in France's DETECSEPS program: launched in September, this €6.3 million (~$7.3 million) government-funded program is evaluating Nu.Q® NETs in emergency departments potentially to become part of the national screening test for Sepsis.

Finger-prick test: Volition's rapid lateral flow prototype showed high correlation with its CE-marked automated assay in ICU sepsis patients, opening the door to testing outside central laboratories. LOI with Missionpharma to develop and launch worldwide.

New indications: a Mayo Clinic study of 674 trauma patients demonstrated that nucleosome levels, as measured by Volition's Nu.Q®H3.1 and Nu.Q®H3R8 Citrulline are elevated in people that have experienced a traumatic event, and are even higher in those patients that go on to have complications from the trauma. H3.1 levels in healthy people were 22.3 ng/ml, those with trauma were 359.7 and those that went on to get Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) were 828.4, over 37 times the level in healthy subjects. In our view, an ability to predict VTE (blood clots) in trauma patients with a simple blood test could be extremely clinically useful.

Nu.Q® Cancer and Capture-Seq™

>95% of early-stage cancers detected: in a blinded validation cohort of 81 subjects (colorectal and lung cancer patients and healthy controls), Capture-Seq™ detected 94% of stage I and 96% of stage II cancers, with 93% overall sensitivity at 95% specificity.

First peer-reviewed Capture-Seq™ paper published in August; early stage I detection data presented at the ESMO MAP conference in September.

Lung cancer: new prognostic and risk-stratification data; reimbursement submission for Nu.Q® Lung Cancer in France being prepared with Hospices Civils de Lyon, expected to be submitted this quarter.

Nu.Q® Vet

Third species: the feline prototype detected 86% of feline lymphomas at 97% specificity; the manuscript is in peer review and publication is expected to subsequently unlock a $5 million milestone payment.

Fujifilm agreement expanded to include cats: in November, Volition expanded its supply agreement with Fujifilm Vet Systems in Japan to allow the development and use of the Nu.Q® Vet Feline Test, extending the potential use of Nu.Q® technology to Japan's almost nine million cats. Volition expects this to be the world's first simple, affordable blood-based liquid biopsy test for feline cancer.

First automated Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test launched with Fujifilm Vet Systems for dogs.

A Stronger Financial Position

Revenue growth: year-to-date revenue through September 30, 2026, of $3.0 million, up 134% on the first nine months of 2025.

Lower costs: year-to-date operating costs down 13% and operating loss down 24%.

Convertible note debt reduced by over $5.0 million since June 30, 2026. Remaining convertible note principal is approximately $0.7 million.

What Comes Next

Upcoming potential milestones include:

Publication of the feline manuscript anticipated subsequently to unlock $5 million milestone payment;

Further licensing, and co-development agreements across multiple pillars;

Broader agreements with some of our current NETs licencing partners, which currently include Sysmex and Werfen;

Submission of the Nu.Q® Lung Cancer reimbursement application in France;

Advancement of the DETECSEPS program;

Routine use in a clinical setting in Europe of the Nu.Q® NETs test;

Moving to a definitive agreement with Missionpharma, with which Volition signed a non-binding Letter of Intent in October for its finger-prick sepsis test.

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"2026 has been a year of validation and progress. Independent peer-reviewed data now support Nu.Q® across sepsis and NETosis, cancer and animal health, which is driving our licencing discussions worldwide with a range of very large companies. Each of our key pillars targets a multi-billion-dollar market, and we only need a few of these agreements to be finalised to transform Volition commercially. At the same time, we have cut costs and substantially reduced our debt. Our focus now is converting this progress into more signed agreements."

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address, www.volition.com, are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Ellen Amonoo, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this press release and made on the related conference call may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and instead address predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "continue," "project," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify such statements.

These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations regarding revenue opportunities and growth; the effectiveness and availability of its blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests; its ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for the early detection and monitoring of cancer and other diseases; its expectations regarding future publications and the related milestone payment; the timing and outcome of its reimbursement submission in France and the DETECSEPS program; estimates of addressable markets; its cost-reduction plans; its liquidity, capital needs and ability to fund operations; and its success in securing, and the terms of, licensing and/or distribution or other agreements with third parties, including a definitive agreement with Missionpharma.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business, in part on assumptions made by management. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: Volition's need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, the uncertain timing of publication of Volition's feline lymphoma study; the timing and outcome of Volition's reimbursement submission in France and of the DETECSEPS program; Volition's dependence on key collaborators and distributors, including Sysmex Corporation, Werfen, Missionpharma and Hospices Civils de Lyon; the assumptions underlying Volition's addressable market estimates; the results of studies testing the efficacy of Volition's tests; failure to develop and commercialize its products, which may prevent it from executing its plan of operations; failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals; failure to achieve healthcare system or insurance reimbursement; failure of the marketplace to accept its products; failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market, which may render its products obsolete; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Volition undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nu.Q®, Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and rNuQ™ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited