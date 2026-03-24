Viz.ai Partners with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Advance Earlier Identification and Care Coordination in Cardiac Amyloidosis

New AI Care Pathway combines AI echocardiography analysis with coordinated, guideline-based next steps for cardiology and heart failure teams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and care coordination, today announced a partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the leading RNAi therapeutics company, to accelerate early identification and standardize diagnostic evaluation of patients with cardiac amyloidosis, a serious and underdiagnosed cause of heart failure.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a progressive condition in which misfolded proteins deposit in the heart muscle, leading to heart failure and poor outcomes if left untreated. There are two primary types of cardiac amyloidosis: the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) and light chain amyloidosis (AL). Despite advances in therapy, the majority of patients remain undiagnosed. Those who are diagnosed experience significant delays in treatment due to nonspecific symptoms, fragmented care pathways, and inconsistent recognition of imaging and clinical red flags.1

“Cardiac amyloidosis is a condition where delayed diagnosis has real consequences in heart failure – earlier identification can fundamentally alter a patient’s trajectory,” said Tim Showalter, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Viz.ai. “This partnership is about making early detection actionable. By combining advanced imaging and generative AI with a care coordination platform, we will help clinicians find the right patients earlier and move them swiftly toward appropriate care before the window for meaningful intervention narrows.”

Through this collaboration, Viz.ai will develop an AI Care Pathway for cardiac amyloidosis designed to surface patients earlier in the course of disease and guide clinicians through appropriate, guideline-based next steps. The solution leverages an FDA-cleared echocardiography AI algorithm, Us2.ai, with EHR connectivity, and generative AI to automatically analyze standard echocardiograms, identify patients with suggestive symptoms, and enable coordinated confirmatory testing, referral, and follow-up across cardiology and heart failure teams. By standardizing evaluation and next steps within the clinical workflow, the Care Pathway is designed to reduce variability in care and support more consistent, evidence-based decision-making.

“ATTR-CM is recognized late far too often, after patients have spent years searching for answers while the disease silently progresses,” said Sameer Bansilal, M.D., M.S., Cardiologist and Vice President, Global TTR Medical Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “By partnering with Viz.ai, we are bringing AI into everyday clinical decision-making, helping clinicians detect warning signs earlier, initiate appropriate diagnostic testing sooner, and ultimately deliver more timely, coordinated care for patients.”

For Alnylam, this partnership supports broader efforts to transform the future of care for ATTR-CM by shifting diagnosis earlier, strengthening care pathways and enabling more consistent, coordinated care at scale.

The Viz Cardiac Amyloidosis Care Pathway will launch with a multi-site pilot study to evaluate clinical workflow integration and generate real-world evidence on its impact on patient suspicion, diagnosis, time to treatment, and care coordination. The new AI Care Pathway expands the Viz Cardio Suite™, part of the broader Viz platform deployed in 2,000 hospitals across the United States and supporting care for a patient every five seconds, with a focus on reducing variability in care and increasing access to life-saving treatments.

1 Kittleson MM, et al. Cardiac amyloidosis: Evolving diagnosis and management: A scientific statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2020;142(1):e7-e22. doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000792.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in building and deploying AI-powered Care Pathways and helping doctors do their work. The Viz Platform is deployed in 2,000 hospitals across the United States and trusted by many of the leading life sciences companies. The platform uniquely combines real-time, multimodal clinical data with deep clinician engagement to detect disease earlier, coordinate care teams, and help ensure patients receive the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and is ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey. For more information, visit Viz.ai.

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Caroline Rueve

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