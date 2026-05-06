SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Amgen, Sanofi commit nearly $600M to North American expansions

May 6, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Community expansion. Collaboration, of new members. Cooperate on project development. Find like-minded people, join the team. Spread influence and power.

iStock, Andrii Yalanskyi

Sanofi’s investment will support a Canadian site’s efforts to apply AI to drug production, while Amgen has unveiled the second expansion of its Puerto Rico plant in quick succession.

Big Pharmas Amgen and Sanofi are pumping more money into sites in North America, respectively committing $300 million to expand a biologics plant in Puerto Rico and $294 million to hire AI experts in Toronto.

California-based Amgen set up a production plant in Puerto Rico in 1992 and retained its presence on the island as tax changes drove the erosion of the local biopharma industry in the 2000s. With the White House pressuring drugmakers to reshore production, Amgen reaffirmed its commitment to Puerto Rico, an unincorporated U.S. territory, in September by unveiling a $650 million expansion plan.

Seven months after disclosing the plan, Amgen has vowed to invest a further $300 million in Puerto Rico. The outlay will add U.S.-based production capacity, enhance next-generation technologies and support a reliable supply of medicines for patients, Amgen said.

The $300 million will strengthen existing manufacturing roles and support workforce development, Amgen said. The company’s statement did not include information on how many jobs could be created through the investment. At the time, Amgen predicted the earlier $650 million investment would create nearly 750 jobs, including roles for construction workers.

Amgen’s additional investment moves the industry’s total commitment to Puerto Rico in the past year above $2 billion.

Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Manufacturing
As Amgen and Lilly Recommit, Puerto Rico Seeks To Regain Manufacturing Momentum
After suffering in the wake of expired tax incentives for pharmas, the island is trying to take advantage of geopolitics to grow its drug manufacturing sector.
February 3, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly also unveiled a $1.2 billion investment in Puerto Rico in October and predicted it would create 100 manufacturing positions and about 1,000 construction roles. Millicent Manufacturing outlined plans to spend $46 million in August after acquiring a plant from Teva, and PharmaEssentia committed a similar amount in February to produce a treatment for a rare blood cancer. Millicent is the first new pharma company to establish a presence on the island in 15 years, Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón said in a statement at the time.

Factory closed with disappointed worker doodle cartoon illustration. Industrial shutdown. Layoff in manufacturing plant closure 2D flat character isolated on white. Doodleart hand-drawn drawing
Layoffs
BioNTech moves to close multiple manufacturing plants, affecting 1,860 jobs
The action affects BioNTech sites in Germany and Singapore, where the company expects to have excess capacity.
May 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Elsewhere, Sanofi’s new investment will benefit its AI “center of excellence” in Toronto. The French drugmaker opened the site in 2022 as part of a push to use AI to accelerate drug development. With the new $294 million, Sanofi plans to create 50 jobs focused on developing AI tools for use in areas including manufacturing, adding to the more than 150 roles it has created at the site over the past four years.

The expansion follows Sanofi’s opening of a digital accelerator in France focused on manufacturing and supply. Sanofi staffed the French site with data scientists and software engineers, tasking them with developing virtual drug production simulations and technologies for real-time monitoring and predictive decision-making.

Manufacturing Puerto Rico Artificial intelligence
Amgen Sanofi
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Gilead guts Arcellx team as BioNTech plant closures will wipe out 1,860 jobs
May 6, 2026
 · 
49 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Profit and Money Concept, Financial and Business Graph
Immunology and inflammation
Viridian turns green again as new Phase 3 data vindicate thyroid eye disease drug
May 6, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Working man icon pushing the load on the line. Hard work, labor, effort and determination concept.
Inflammatory bowel disease
J&J pushes dual-antibody IBD therapy into Phase 3 despite mid-stage fails
May 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
screenshot of Marty Makary speaking on the Megyn Kelly Show
Policy
Makary defends Replimune melanoma rejection again as FDA tensions build
May 6, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac