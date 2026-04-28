Lilly, AI biotech Profluent ink $2.25B pact in search of genetic medicine ‘holy grail’

Lilly and AI-driven Profluent Bio are joining forces in a deal worth up to $2.25 billion biobucks in an attempt to unlock the “holy grail” of genetic medicines.

The freshly inked research pact focuses on creating new DNA editing tools and ultimately developing more precise treatments for genetic conditions with severe unmet need, according to a Tuesday release from Profluent.

The biotech will use its AI models to design site-specific recombinases—enzymes that cut and rejoin DNA—for several genomic targets. Lilly will then have the chance to exclusively license and move selected assets through preclinical and clinical development, plus commercialization.

Together, the pair are putting faith in their abilities to insert larger pieces of DNA than is possible with current technology. Many genetic diseases are caused by numerous different mutations rather than a singular mutation, which can make it challenging to create targeted medicines that help all patients. Profluent and Lilly believe they can create such therapies through a process known as kilobase-scale DNA editing.

“Kilobase-scale DNA editing remains a holy grail in genetic medicine,” Profluent cofounder and CEO Ali Madani said in a statement. “Our work with Lilly is aimed at unlocking these therapeutics previously thought impossible. We believe only AI can create the designer recombinases needed to precisely target any location in the genome.”

California-based Profluent will receive an undisclosed upfront payment amount and will have the opportunity to collect additional R&D funding from Lilly. The AI biotech could also garner up to $2.25 billion in development and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales, according to the company.

Formed in 2022, Profluent most recently raised $106 million at the end of last year—a financing round co-led by tech investor Altimeter Capital and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ family investment office Bezos Expeditions.

Lilly has been on a dealmaking spree, announcing a cancer biotech buyout for up to $2.3 billion on Monday. That acquisition followed takeovers of two other oncology outfits—CrossBridge Bio and Kelonia Therapeutics—in the last few weeks.

While today’s deal is a departure from the oncology streak, Lilly has already put down roots in site-specific recombinases efforts, signing on Seamless Therapeutics earlier this year. That deal could be worth more than $1 billion, with Lilly leveraging Seamless’ platform to target mutations relevant to hearing loss.

The newest research pact also fits nicely into Lilly’s dedication to AI. The pharma has recently joined forces with AI biotech Insilico and unveiled a supercomputer with NVIDIA designed to help accelerate drug discovery and development.