VivoSim Appoints Arumugham (Ragoo) Raghunathan as Vice President of Global Sales

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) (the “Company” or “VivoSim”), a provider of next-generation New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for preclinical safety, today announced the appointment of Dr. Arumugham (Ragoo) Raghunathan, PhD as Vice President of Global Sales. Based in the Greater Boston area, Dr. Raghunathan will lead commercial expansion and secure strategic partnerships with biopharma innovators, established pharmaceutical companies, CROs/CDMOs, and research institutions. His focus will be on delivering VivoSim’s liver and gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity solutions for earlier de-risking of drug candidates and clearer feasibility decisions throughout the development process.

A seasoned executive, Dr. Raghunathan brings extensive experience building trusted, consultative relationships across drug discovery and advanced in vitro biology. He is recognized for bridging scientific and commercial stakeholders, structuring collaborative programs, and guiding customers from pilot studies to scaled deployments—particularly in complex, high-stakes areas such as safety assessment and translational decision-making.

“Ragoo builds and strengthens relationships through scientific rigor and a relentless emphasis on outcomes,” said Tony Lialin, Chief Commercial Officer of VivoSim. “He is the kind of leader customers instantly trust and recognize as a true long-term partner. He understands how discovery, DMPK, and safety teams operate under real-world timelines and constraints. As we accelerate adoption of our liver and GI tox services, Ragoo will be instrumental in helping partners generate clearer, earlier signals—so they can move forward with the best programs with confidence, maximizing both cost and time efficiency.”

Expanding Customer Impact Across Liver and GI Toxicology

Under Dr. Raghunathan’s leadership, VivoSim will intensify engagement with customers who need stronger human relevance and sharper predictivity in preclinical development, including:

Discovery and translational teams seeking earlier insight into toxicity liabilities while optimizing efficacy and chemical series

Preclinical safety, toxicology, and DMPK groups looking to improve go/no-go decision quality, candidate selection, and risk management

Biotech startups and emerging pharma aiming to conserve capital by reducing late-stage attrition

Large pharma portfolios requiring scalable, reproducible screening approaches across multiple programs

CROs/CDMOs and strategic partners integrating advanced in vitro safety services into broader development packages

Academic medical centers and research institutes studying mechanism, disease biology, and human-relevant endpoints

VivoSim’s portfolio supports safety assessment programs focused on liver toxicity including drug-induced liver injury (DILI) risk—and GI toxicity, enabling teams to interrogate potential liabilities with models and readouts designed to better reflect human biology. This is particularly valuable for programs where traditional approaches can obscure or miss risk signals entirely.

“VivoSim is building exactly what the market has been asking for: practical, human-relevant tools that give development teams a clearer view of tox-compatible candidates earlier in the process,” said Dr. Raghunathan. “In the Boston area and across the East Coast pharma clusters, there is enormous demand for better prediction of liver and GI liabilities—especially as drug modalities diversify and development timelines compress. I’m excited to help customers translate VivoSim’s science into concrete wins: smarter prioritization, fewer late-stage surprises, and faster progress to the clinic.”

In his role, Dr. Raghunathan will also support VivoSim’s broader business and strategic initiatives, including key account development, bespoke partnership plans, and customer success programs designed to move engagements from pilot studies to long-term collaborations.

About VivoSim Labs

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (“VivoSim” and the “Company”), is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company that is focused on providing testing of drugs and drug candidates in three-dimensional (“3D”) human tissue models of liver and intestine. The Company offers partners liver and intestinal toxicology insights using its new approach methodologies (“NAM”) models. The Company anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) announcement on April 10, 2025 to refine animal testing requirements in favor of these non-animal NAM methods. VivoSim Labs operates from San Diego, CA. Visit www.vivosim.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding NAMKind™, including target turnaround time and its potential to help users de-risk their pipelines, avoid costly downstream failures, reduce rework, prioritize the right assets, move faster, save millions and reduce risk; VivoSim’s commercial presence across Asia-Pacific; the evaluation and acceptance of scientifically robust NAM-based evidence; the Company’s ability to capture growing demand in the in vitro toxicology testing market; demand for human-relevant toxicology; the market opportunity and market size of gastrointestinal in vitro models and toxicology services; and the Company’s scaling capacity to support expanding global demand and development needs. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 5, 2025, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 11, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.