SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend

February 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

The Board of Directors of Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will propose to distribute a cash dividend of total NOK 1.25 per share, to be paid in June, for the accounting year of 2024. The formal decision regarding the dividend will be made on the company’s Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 22 May 2025.

Dividend amount (per share): NOK 1.25

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 3 June 2025

Ex-date: 4 June 2025

Record date: 5 June 2025

Payment date (on or about): 12 June 2025

Date of approval: 22 May 2025

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Infectious disease
Anticipating Approval, Gilead Gears Up for Mid-Year Launch for Lenacapavir PrEP
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac