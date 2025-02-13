Vistin Pharma ASA: Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will propose to distribute a cash dividend of total NOK 1.25 per share, to be paid in June, for the accounting year of 2024. The formal decision regarding the dividend will be made on the company’s Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 22 May 2025.

Dividend amount (per share): NOK 1.25

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 3 June 2025

Ex-date: 4 June 2025

Record date: 5 June 2025

Payment date (on or about): 12 June 2025

Date of approval: 22 May 2025

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act