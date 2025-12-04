ViroMissile Appoints Mark Bertagnolli as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViroMissile, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company pioneering the IDOV™ (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus) platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Bertagnolli as Chief Operating Officer. With this appointment, Bertagnolli will expand his leadership responsibilities beyond his current position as Chief Business Officer, including oversight of business development and strategic partnerships to accelerate the company’s growth as it expands the reach of its oncolytic virus pipeline.

“Mark has been a key partner in shaping ViroMissile’s strategy since joining the company, and his leadership has already played an essential role in advancing our mission,” said Nanhai George Chen, PhD, CEO and founder of ViroMissile. “As we advance our IDOV platform and lead programs into further clinical investigation, Mark’s experience and expanded leadership across business, finance, and strategic growth will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of growth.”

Bertagnolli brings decades of leadership across biotechnology, finance, and advanced engineering to his role at ViroMissile. He has served as Chief Business Officer since 2024 and as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. He previously founded Amitech Therapeutic Solutions and served as Chief Business Officer at Genelux, where he worked closely with ViroMissile founder Dr. Nanhai George Chen. Prior to that, Mark spent more than a decade in senior investment roles on Wall Street, including founding FrontPoint Partners’ global technology hedge fund and serving as a partner at Andor Capital Management. His private sector career began in the semiconductor industry with roles at Texas Instruments and Philips Semiconductor, following his service as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, where he earned a Nuclear Engineer designation from Naval Reactors. Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan and is a NACD Certified Director.

Mark Bertagnolli added, “I’m honored to take on this expanded role at ViroMissile at this critical stage of growth. Our IDOV platform represents a true breakthrough in harnessing systemically delivered oncolytic viruses to attack tumors that are often resistant to current therapeutic modalities. The scientific progress the team has achieved is extraordinary, and I look forward to continuing working with them to potentially bring this innovation to patients and partners worldwide.”

ViroMissile’s IDOV™ platform is built on an engineered vaccinia virus optimized for intravenous delivery, tumor-selective replication, and immune activation. The platform enables body-wide targeting of solid tumors and represents a new frontier in systemic virotherapy.

About ViroMissile, Inc.

ViroMissile, Inc. is a cancer immunotherapy company harnessing a systemically delivered oncolytic virus that seeks and selectively destroy tumors throughout the body. As the first company to demonstrate effective intravenous tumor targeting with an oncolytic virus in humans, ViroMissile is leading a new era of viral immunotherapy that combines direct tumor killing with immune activation for durable responses in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company’s proprietary IDOV™ (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus) platform is designed to extend the reach of immunotherapy to metastatic and treatment-resistant cancers.

Media Contact:

Maggie Whitney

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com

203-957-1502