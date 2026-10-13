STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference.
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York
Format: Panel discussion and 1×1 meetings
Panel: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis & Chronic Respiratory Disease: Antifibrotics, CF, Bronchiectasis & COPD Innovation
Date and time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 2:00-2:30 PM ET
Participant: Ahmed Mousa, CEO
Webcast: Link
For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com
About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com
Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference
SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire