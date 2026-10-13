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Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference

October 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference.

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

Format: Panel discussion and 1×1 meetings

Panel: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis & Chronic Respiratory Disease: Antifibrotics, CF, Bronchiectasis & COPD Innovation

Date and time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 2:00-2:30 PM ET

Participant: Ahmed Mousa, CEO

Webcast: Link

For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

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Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Chardan Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



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