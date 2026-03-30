Vetter Recognized as 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner

Ravensburg, March 30, 2026: Vetter, a globally leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), receives recognition as CDMO of the year in the category “Finished Dose” of the 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards. The award honors the company for exhibiting valued characteristics as a reliable and experienced partner, reaffirming its commitment to offering quality and technical know-how to its customers.

The acknowledgment reinforces Vetter’s strategic role as a trusted partner for injectable drug development and manufacturing – supporting customers from early clinical phases through regulatory approval to long-term market supply. With the increased complexity of biologics and their handling processes, the pharmaceutical service provider continues to invest in technologies, capacity, and quality systems to meet evolving global customer needs. Recent strategic investments in Europe and the United States strengthen the company’s global footprint, including around €2 billion in planned capacity expansions through 2035. “We are committed to supporting our customers every day, and this award recognizes our ongoing efforts to provide the best customer service experience possible,” shared Lars Hahn, Vetter’s Senior Vice President Global Sales Organization. “It underscores our focus on operational excellence, reliability, and innovation, as well as the devoted hard work of our 7,300 employees to deliver life-enhancing or even life-saving medication to patients around the world.” The 15th Annual CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, were announced during DCAT Week in New York on March 25, 2026. Award recipients are determined through independent research conducted by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, leveraging real‑world outsourcing performance data and sponsor evaluations from biopharma companies. CDMOs must meet category‑specific qualifications and receive a minimum number of qualified customer reviews to be eligible. In 2026, excellence distinctions were awarded across five key modalities – Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapy, Small Molecule API, Finished Dose and Fill-Finish. The program is recognized as one of the most prestigious by industry experts, serving as a standard for excellence in the life science sector. “The CDMO Leadership Awards represent something more meaningful than recognition,” said Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor of Outsourced Pharma. “They reflect direct feedback from sponsors and the real-world experiences of companies navigating today’s development and manufacturing landscape. This year’s finalists and winners have demonstrated a consistent ability to deliver, adapt, and operate as trusted partners.” © Vetter Pharma International GmbH: The Vetter team is proud to accept the 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards. Those pictured include (from left) Dr. Sebastian Schuck, Vice President Key Account Management, Lars Hahn, Senior Vice President Global Sales Organization, Ayse Hizli, Vice President New Business Development, Michele Cavalheiro, Key Account Manager and Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service. About Vetter Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world renowned pharma and biotech companies benefit from decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its 7,300 employees. In close collaboration with its customers, the Vetter team helps enable the supply to patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative approaches, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. Vetter takes responsibility for sustainable practices and operates as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition of Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn. Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729 E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com