Verdiva Bio Presents Preclinical Data on Investigational Obesity Drug Candidates at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

VRB-103, a once-weekly oral amylin analog, demonstrated high potency and strong selectivity in vitro for human amylin receptors

VRB-103 expected to enter the clinic in H2 2026 as a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101, a once-weekly oral GLP-1 analog

VRB-104, a unimolecular amylin and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist, demonstrated potent in vitro activity with strong bias towards amylin and calcitonin receptor activities

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdiva Bio Limited (“Verdiva Bio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a scalable, once-weekly oral obesity product pipeline, today announced new preclinical data for VRB-103, a once-weekly oral amylin receptor-selective amylin analog, and VRB-104, a unimolecular amylin and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist. These data are being presented in poster sessions at the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 5-8 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"This preclinical data highlights the breadth of Verdiva Bio’s portfolio and the potential to develop differentiated medicines for diverse patient groups,” said Dr. Jane Hughes, President R&D at Verdiva Bio. “VRB-103 demonstrated strong potency and a high degree of selectivity for human amylin receptors, which we believe supports an improved efficacy and tolerability profile in clinic compared to non-amylin-receptor-selective amylin analogs. VRB-104's dual mechanism of action as an amylin and cAMP-biased GLP-1RA may offer enhanced efficacy to patients. We look forward to advancing the development of these next-generation medicines for people living with obesity.”

Poster Presentation Details

Title: VRB-103 Is a Potent, Orally Bioavailable Amylin Analog with a Strong Selectivity towards Human Amylin Receptors vs. Calcitonin Receptor

Session: General Poster Session (1766-P)

Presenter: Martijn Fenaux, PhD

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Amylin is a peptide hormone that reduces appetite, delays gastric emptying, and decreases glucagon release. It functions by activating human amylin receptors (hAMY1R, hAMY2R and hAMY3R), which consist of the calcitonin receptor (hCTR) in complex with receptor activity modifying proteins (RAMP1-3).

Key findings:

VRB-103 exhibited greater potency than eloralintide and cagrilintide across all three human amylin receptor subtypes, with EC 50 values of 0.091 nM for hAMY1R, 0.205 nM for hAMY2R, and 0.009 nM for hAMY3R.

values of 0.091 nM for hAMY1R, 0.205 nM for hAMY2R, and 0.009 nM for hAMY3R. When normalized to cagrilintide, VRB‑103 demonstrated greater relative activation of amylin receptors compared with the calcitonin receptor, with 13.7‑, 4.2‑, and 4.8‑fold higher selectivity for hAMY1R, hAMY2R, and hAMY3R versus hCTR, respectively. In contrast, eloralintide showed lower relative selectivity, with 6.4‑, 1.0‑, and 2.0‑fold for hAMY1R, hAMY2R, and hAMY3R versus hCTR, respectively.

VRB-103 is a potent and orally bioavailable amylin analog and has demonstrated a stronger amylin selectivity than eloralintide or cagrilintide in preclinical models. VRB-103 is currently in preclinical development as a once-weekly oral tablet for obesity and is expected to enter the clinic in H2 2026 as both a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101, a once-weekly oral GLP-1 analog currently in Phase 2 development.

Title: Characterization and Preclinical Efficacy of a Novel Unimolecular Amylin and GLP-1 Receptor Dual Agonist, VRB-104

Session: General Poster Session (1658-P)

Presenter: Martijn Fenaux, PhD

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall (Halls D-E), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

GLP-1 and amylin are peptide hormones that independently reduce appetite, slow gastric emptying, and decrease glucagon release. Combination of GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonists has demonstrated greater weight loss and glycemic control than either agent alone.

Key findings:

In cell culture, VRB-104 demonstrated nearly 3-fold increased potency on hAMY3R and 9-fold reduced potency on GLP-1R, when compared to amycretin.

In a diet-induced obesity model, daily dosing of VRB-104 for 14 days resulted in 14% body weight loss from baseline, compared to 1% weight gain in vehicle.

VRB-104 is a novel unimolecular amylin and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist and has demonstrated selectivity for hAMY3R over GLP-1R. Reduced GLP-1R potency and increased AMY3 potency was incorporated into the design of VRB-104 with the goal of maintaining clinical efficacy while potentially reducing GLP-1 associated adverse events. These data support the continued development of VRB-104 for the treatment of obesity.

About Verdiva Bio

Verdiva Bio is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company advancing a scalable, once-weekly oral obesity product pipeline designed to address both induction and long-term maintenance of weight loss across a broad range of patient segments. Verdiva Bio believes that there is an unmet need in the obesity market for medications that are patient friendly, while maintaining or exceeding existing efficacy. Leveraging T2026, an oral absorption enhancer, and rationally designed peptides, Verdiva Bio’s strategy is to develop a modular portfolio of therapies to address unmet needs across a range of newly emerging and diverse segments in the obesity market, including patients of various BMI groups, patients seeking weight loss induction and weight loss maintenance, and patients who may be GLP-1 intolerant or GLP-1 non-responsive. Verdiva Bio’s once-weekly oral product candidates are designed to enable effective treatment alternatives with improved convenience and improved tolerability over other currently available therapies, while also enabling scalable manufacturing to help meet the vast needs of patients suffering from obesity and overweight. In October 2024, Sciwind Biosciences granted Verdiva Bio exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its pipeline, including VRB-103 and VRB-104, worldwide, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea.

For more information, please visit www.verdivabio.com.

About VRB-103

VRB-103, a once-weekly investigational oral amylin receptor-selective amylin analog, is being developed to initially address both the induction and maintenance phases of weight loss in patients that are intolerant or non-responsive to GLP-1 receptor agonists. Amylin agonism, a non-incretin mechanism of action, can offer a differentiated therapeutic approach for GLP-1 non-responders and GLP-1 intolerant patients, a large and growing segment underserved by currently approved therapies. Verdiva Bio believes amylin agonism can enable meaningful weight loss with improved GI tolerability compared to GLP-1 receptor agonists. VRB-103 is designed to be amylin receptor-selective at human amylin receptor-1 and -3 relative to the human calcitonin receptor, potentially enabling improved efficacy and tolerability compared to non-amylin-receptor-selective amylin analogs. Verdiva Bio is currently progressing VRB-103 through Clinical Trial Notification-enabling studies and expects to initiate a Phase 1 trial to evaluate VRB-103 in the second half of 2026.

About VRB-104

VRB-104, an investigational unimolecular GLP-1 plus amylin co-agonist, is being developed as a subcutaneous injection for weight loss induction in high-BMI patients. The candidate is designed with a cAMP-biased GLP-1 sequence to deliver dual agonism within a single molecule. VRB-104 is currently in preclinical development.

Verdiva Bio

Charlotte Davison, Chief of Staff

info@verdivabio.com



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