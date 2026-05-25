Veracyte to Host Investor Call on June 1, 2026 to Discuss ASCO Findings

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss data from two significant phase III clinical trials using its Prosigna Breast and Decipher Prostate tests that will be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting. This includes results from the OPTIMA and ENZAMET trials.

Professor Iain Macpherson, one of the principal investigators of OPTIMA, Professor of Breast Oncology at the University of Glasgow and Honorary Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, will join for the discussion.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hexkn9gb. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering via this link.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company’s molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient’s tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte’s Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company’s portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte’s website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Investors:

Kelly Gura

investors@veracyte.com

Media:

Molly Cornbleet

media@veracyte.com