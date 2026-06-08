American Society of Clinical Oncology
ASCO
Revolution Medicines stole the show at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting as full data from its pancreatic cancer drug lived up to expectations, while Summit and Akeso proved the PD-(L)1/VEGF mechanism and Eli Lilly showed that its in vivo CAR T bet is paying off.
Improved survival on display at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago; Pfizer’s unusual pact with China’s Innovent highlights a new type of collaboration; Eli Lilly continues its nonstop deal streak, including with Chinese biotechs; and looking ahead to this weekend’s American Diabetes Association meeting.
Pfizer showcased multiple late-breakers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual conference but its biggest data are expected later this year.
Merck may not have had the splashiest presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, but the data show why the Big Pharma remains king of oncology, analysts say.
When used alongside Merck’s Keytruda, Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine halved the risk of death or disease recurrence in a mid-stage trial of advanced melanoma—a result analysts said could help “instill confidence” in the regimen.
Practice-changing data in lung cancer, prostate cancer and more were on display over the weekend at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago. Plus, early readouts on assets that could reshape the cancer landscape.
“King Keytruda’s reign continues,” analysts at BMO Capital Markets declared after Chinese data for Summit Therapeutics’ ivonescimab were revealed at the American Society for Clinical Oncology in Chicago.
In addition to eliciting 17.3 months median overall survival vs. 8.5 months for patients given standard of care treatment in a prior study, Immuneering’s atebimetinib demonstrated a robust tolerability profile—something CEO Ben Zeskind said equates highly with survival.
Interim overall survival data on a TROP2 ADC from Merck and Chinese partner Kelun-Biotech provide support for the pharma’s big bet on its potential to help navigate Keytruda’s impending loss of exclusivity.
Revolution Medicines and its RAS inhibitor daraxonrasib stole the show at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting this weekend, as Truist Securities predicts a possible third quarter launch for the pancreatic cancer drug.
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