Veracyte Announces Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier Results are Linked to Real-World Data in National Cancer Institute’s SEER Specialized Database Release

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that data from its market-leading Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier are available in a new specialized database that the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI’s) Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program just released. This database will enable eligible researchers to evaluate Decipher Prostate test results in the context of real-world patient outcomes, prostate cancer characteristics, treatment protocols, demographics and other factors.

“We are excited about the numerous opportunities that our collaboration with the NCI SEER Program will enable for prostate cancer researchers and, ultimately, for patients,” said Philip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer. “It also reinforces Veracyte’s commitment to building clinical evidence for our tests and to advancing scientific understanding of cancer and its biological underpinnings.”

The NCI SEER Program is an authoritative source of population-based information on cancer incidence and survival in the United States. The SEER specialized database containing de-identified Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier data is based on a linkage conducted by the SEER registries and included over 560,000 prostate cancer cases diagnosed from 2010 to 2018. The Decipher Prostate test has been available for use on radical prostatectomy specimens since 2013 and on biopsy tissue since 2016.

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test's performance and clinical utility has been demonstrated in over 85 studies involving more than 200,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level I” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) at @veracyte.

