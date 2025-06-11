SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vaxart to Host Conference Call on June 11 at 8:30 AM ET to Discuss Topline Results from Its Phase I Norovirus Trial

June 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced it will release topline data from the norovirus Phase I trial before the market open on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The Vaxart senior management team will host a live conference call on the same date beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the data and provide a trial update.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET
Domestic: (877) 407-0832
International: (201) 689-8433
Conference ID: 13754315

Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ir@vaxart.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Northern California Events Phase I Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of human hands holding a arrow pointing up, graphs and diagrams. Concept of profit, making money, business. Copy space.
Weight loss
Metsera Shares Rise as Monthly Weight Loss Injection Shaves Over 8% Body Weight at 36 Days
June 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Abstract futuristic glowing with yellow light round sphere space star. Big data visualization. Abstract motion background shining particles, stars, magic dust flow in space. 3D rendering
Radiopharmaceuticals
Perspective Therapeutics Brings Energy to the Radiopharma World
June 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
A stack of wooden blocks with arrows pointing upwards and target board. Mission, focus, ladder of success concept.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Regenxbio Fails To Best Sarepta’s Elevidys With New Data for DMD Gene Therapy
June 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
AI’s Role in Decoding the FDA’s New Regulatory Communications
June 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis